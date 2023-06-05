Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VH2   DE000A255F11

FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE

(VH2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:16:13 2023-06-05 am EDT
11.11 EUR   +3.64%
09:04aDd : Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, buy
EQ
05/15FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases order intake in the first quarter by 67 % to  207 million with revenues of  73 million and an EBITDA margin of 7.6 %
EQ
04/04FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, buy

06/05/2023 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 15:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tim
Last name(s): Hameister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.68 EUR 9718.80 EUR
10.70 EUR 11663.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.6909 EUR 21381.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83635  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
09:04aDd : Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, buy
EQ
05/15FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases order intake in the first quarter by 67 % to  207 million ..
EQ
04/04FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD dri..
EQ
03/30Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/27Friedrich Vorwerk Secures Offshore Wind Connection Deal in Germany
MT
03/27FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of the land cable connection in the..
EQ
03/20FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms its financial figures for the 2022 financial year, proposes ..
EQ
02/03Berenberg lowers Friedrich Vorwerk to 'Hold' - Target tripled
DP
02/01Hauck Aufhäuser IB downgrades Friedrich Vorwerk to 'Hold'.
DP
01/30FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 309 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2023 13,9 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net cash 2023 51,2 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 214 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 778
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,72 €
Average target price 14,24 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Kleinfeldt Chief Executive Officer
Tim Hameister Chief Financial Officer
Christof Nesemeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian Deutz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helike von der Heyden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE-50.37%230
VINCI15.32%65 118
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.14%38 140
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.97%36 005
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.26.37%26 143
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%25 641
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer