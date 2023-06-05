DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.06.2023 / 15:01 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Tim Last name(s): Hameister

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI

529900NBM89YAM5ENI18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.68 EUR 9718.80 EUR 10.70 EUR 11663.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.6909 EUR 21381.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

