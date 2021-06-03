Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VH2   DE000A255F11

FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE

(VH2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/03/2021 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE 
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-03 / 09:43 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE 
 
 Street:                         Niedersachsenstraße 19-21 
 
 Postal code:                    21255 
 
 City:                           Tostedt 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Fidelity Funds SICAV 
 City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 01 Jun 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.93 %                     0.00 %       2.93 %                           20,000,000 
 
 Previous                          3.08 %                     0.00 %       3.08 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A255F11         586,269              0         2.93 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    586,269                       2.93 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                                     % 
 
                                                Total                                                                % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                                      % 
 
                                                               Total                                                  % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE 
              Niedersachsenstraße 19-21 
              21255 Tostedt 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.friedrich-vorwerk.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1204078 2021-06-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204078&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 03:44 ET (07:44 GMT)

All news about FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
03:45aDGAP-PVR  : Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section..
DJ
03:45aFRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/27DGAP-PVR  : Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section..
DJ
05/27FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/25DGAP-PVR  : Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section..
DJ
05/25FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/25FRIEDRICH VORWERK  : grows adjusted EBIT in first quarter by 53% with lower reve..
EQ
05/05FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
04/27FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
04/05FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 323 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2021 32,2 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net cash 2021 84,1 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 942 M 1 151 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 342
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,30 €
Last Close Price 47,10 €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim Hameister Chief Financial Officer
Christof Nesemeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian Deutz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE0.00%1 151
VINCI15.38%65 624
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%32 225
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.82%28 341
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.81%21 981
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 403