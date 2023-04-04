EQS-News: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range



04.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range

Tostedt, 4 April 2023 - Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, recently concluded a framework contract with the transmission system operator TenneT via its subsidiary Bohlen & Doyen to carry out horizontal drilling for various planned offshore connection lines. Bohlen & Doyen constitutes part of a joint venture with equal rights, which also includes the companies Matthäi and Beermann. The framework contract covers the turnkey planning and construction of protective pipe systems using the specialised horizontal directional drilling (HDD) method, which are used to later lay the marine cables originating from the offshore wind farms under obstacles such as islands or to connect them to the mainland. The process is considered particularly environmentally friendly due to the low impact on sensitive coastal ecosystems. With its market-leading position in Germany in the onshore connection of offshore cables and state-of-the-art drilling technology, Bohlen & Doyen offers all services from a single source and was thus able to convince TenneT.

Shortly after signing, TenneT already ordered the first services from the framework contract. These include a series of drillings for the grid connection of the offshore systems BorWin6, Heide1 and Baltrum1-5 in Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony. The total value of the orders is well into the three-digit million range, in which Bohlen & Doyen will have a share in the high double-digit million range. The first drillings for the grid connection line BorWin6 are to be carried out as early as the second half of 2023, with further drillings planned until 2028.

Furthermore, Bohlen & Doyen continues to be intensively involved in the second project phase of the mega-project A-North of the transmission system operator Amprion, which was put out to tender in the novel IPA model (Integrated Project Execution). The current project phase is expected to be completed this summer at the latest in order to be able to start work in time by the end of the year to early 2024 in the event of a successful agreement and subsequent commissioning of the third project phase. A-Nord is the first of the three major corridor projects currently nearing completion to transport wind power from the German coast to the main consumer centres in the south.

