Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VH2   DE000A255F11

FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE

(VH2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:19:28 2023-04-04 am EDT
10.49 EUR   +7.48%
02:02aFRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range
EQ
03/27Friedrich Vorwerk Secures Offshore Wind Connection Deal in Germany
MT
03/27FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of the land cable connection in the offshore grid connection project BorWin6
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range

04/04/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range

04.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD drilling for offshore connection lines and receives first call order in the high double-digit million range

Tostedt, 4 April 2023 - Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, recently concluded a framework contract with the transmission system operator TenneT via its subsidiary Bohlen & Doyen to carry out horizontal drilling for various planned offshore connection lines. Bohlen & Doyen constitutes part of a joint venture with equal rights, which also includes the companies Matthäi and Beermann. The framework contract covers the turnkey planning and construction of protective pipe systems using the specialised horizontal directional drilling (HDD) method, which are used to later lay the marine cables originating from the offshore wind farms under obstacles such as islands or to connect them to the mainland. The process is considered particularly environmentally friendly due to the low impact on sensitive coastal ecosystems. With its market-leading position in Germany in the onshore connection of offshore cables and state-of-the-art drilling technology, Bohlen & Doyen offers all services from a single source and was thus able to convince TenneT.

Shortly after signing, TenneT already ordered the first services from the framework contract. These include a series of drillings for the grid connection of the offshore systems BorWin6, Heide1 and Baltrum1-5 in Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony. The total value of the orders is well into the three-digit million range, in which Bohlen & Doyen will have a share in the high double-digit million range. The first drillings for the grid connection line BorWin6 are to be carried out as early as the second half of 2023, with further drillings planned until 2028.

Furthermore, Bohlen & Doyen continues to be intensively involved in the second project phase of the mega-project A-North of the transmission system operator Amprion, which was put out to tender in the novel IPA model (Integrated Project Execution). The current project phase is expected to be completed this summer at the latest in order to be able to start work in time by the end of the year to early 2024 in the event of a successful agreement and subsequent commissioning of the third project phase. A-Nord is the first of the three major corridor projects currently nearing completion to transport wind power from the German coast to the main consumer centres in the south.

Contact

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Phone +49 4182 – 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


04.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1600091

 
End of News EQS News Service

1600091  04.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
02:02aFRIEDRICH VORWERK concludes framework contract with TenneT for the execution of HDD dri..
EQ
03/27Friedrich Vorwerk Secures Offshore Wind Connection Deal in Germany
MT
03/27FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of the land cable connection in the..
EQ
03/20FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms its financial figures for the 2022 financial year, proposes ..
EQ
02/03Berenberg lowers Friedrich Vorwerk to 'Hold' - Target tripled
DP
02/01Hauck Aufhäuser IB downgrades Friedrich Vorwerk to 'Hold'.
DP
01/30FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows revenues by 56% to 109 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, ..
EQ
2022Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2022FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues by 23.8 % to  258.7 million in the first nine mon..
EQ
2022FRIEDRICH VORWERK signs contract with transmission system operator Amprion for the A-No..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 307 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2023 15,1 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net cash 2023 66,3 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 195 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 667
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,76 €
Average target price 15,64 €
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Kleinfeldt Chief Executive Officer
Tim Hameister Chief Financial Officer
Christof Nesemeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian Deutz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helike von der Heyden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE-54.81%212
VINCI11.80%64 614
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%37 043
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%35 407
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.34%23 996
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED25.54%23 144
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer