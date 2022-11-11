Advanced search
    VH2   DE000A255F11

FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE

(VH2)
  Report
02:17 2022-11-11 am EST
22.18 EUR   -0.11%
FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues by 23.8 % to  258.7 million in the first nine months with an EBIT margin of 12 %

11/11/2022 | 02:00am EST
EQS-News: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues by 23.8 % to € 258.7 million in the first nine months with an EBIT margin of 12 %

11.11.2022 / 07:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues by 23.8 % to € 258.7 million in the first nine months with an EBIT margin of 12 %

Tostedt, 11 November 2022 - Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, increased its revenues by 23.8 % to € 258.7 million in the first nine months of the financial year. An important driver of the significant revenue growth is in particular the third quarter, in which FRIEDRICH VORWERK was able to exceed the previous year's value of € 76.3 million by 52 % with a turnover of € 115.9 million, thus achieving the highest quarterly turnover in the company's history. The adjusted EBIT in the first nine months of the financial year was € 31.1 million, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 12 % and a slight decrease of € 2.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year. With an EBIT margin of 14.3% in the third quarter, the recovery of the profitability level that began in the second quarter was continued.

Order intake in the reporting period amounted to € 317.8 million, which corresponds to an increase of 72.5 % compared to the previous year. The significant increase in order intake is mainly due to a number of large contracts won earlier this year. In addition to the order for the construction of a district heating pipeline in Hamburg with a volume of more than € 70 million and the major order for the cable laying and cable logistics for the new SuedLink pipeline, two further major orders were won for the construction of connecting pipelines for the LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel. A particularly positive development in the third quarter was the commissioning of the second and now exclusive project phase for the realisation of the new HVDC cable line A-North by the transmission system operator Amprion. In the event of a successful agreement and a subsequent commissioning of the next project phase by Amprion, the total order volume for the eight parties is expected to be in the range of € 850 to 1,100 million, in which FRIEDRICH VORWERK would have a share of at least 30 %.

Against the backdrop of the positive business development, the Management Board continues to expect consolidated revenues of over € 320 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13 -15 % for the 2022 financial year.

The complete quarterly statement can be found at www.friedrich-vorwerk.de.

Contact

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Phone +49 4182 – 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


11.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1485051

 
End of News EQS News Service

1485051  11.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485051&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 320 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2022 27,7 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net cash 2022 66,8 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 444 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,20 €
Average target price 38,88 €
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Kleinfeldt Chief Executive Officer
Tim Hameister Chief Financial Officer
Christof Nesemeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian Deutz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helike von der Heyden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE-23.02%451
VINCI3.21%52 174
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.36%34 643
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.40%28 423
QUANTA SERVICES28.26%20 441
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.47%17 407