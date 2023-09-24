Certain A Shares of Friend Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023.

Details:

The company's controlling shareholder, actual controllers Cui Jianhua and Cui Jianbing, Shanghai Human Resources Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months since the company?s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding.



The relative of actual the actual controllers Zhang Bing and Shen Shiping who indirectly hold shares of the issuer have agreed not to dispose of their interst for a period of 36 months from the date of listing. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



The company?s shareholder Shanghai Xingsheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Futong Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership), Meng Ling, Zhang Haibing, Chen Hua, Cai Yongsheng, Liu Yu, the supervisors Cui Huaixiang, Fu Jingyang and Dong Hongyan who indirectly hold shares of the issuer committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 12 months since the company?s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. the declaration of separation, since the declaration of departure within 12 months from the date of the transfer of the person directly or indirectly, the issuer shares.