FriendTimes : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF PRINCIPAL-PROTECTED STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

FRIENDTIMES INC. 友 誼 時 光 股 份 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (STOCK CODE: 6820) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF PRINCIPAL-PROTECTED STRUCTURED DEPOSIT SUBSCRIPTION OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 15 June 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the subscription of principal-protected floating return and closed-end structured deposit by Purple Blaze Network, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, with principal amount of RMB130,000,000 from Suzhou Branch of CITIC Bank (the ''Previous CITIC Bank Subscription''). As at the date of this announcement, the Previous CITIC Bank Subscription with principal amount of RMB130,000,000 has matured (the ''Matured CITIC Bank Subscription'') and the Company has recovered the entire principal amount of the Matured CITIC Bank Subscription. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated. On 15 September 2020, Purple Blaze Network entered into the new Structured Deposit Agreement with Suzhou Branch of CITIC Bank, pursuant to which Purple Blaze Network subscribed for principal-protected floating return and closed-end structured deposit with principal amount of RMB80,000,000. Such subscription was funded by the recovered principal amount of the Matured CITIC Bank Subscription, in order to better utilise the surplus fund of the Group. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Structured Deposit Agreement exceeds 5% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the subscription of the Structured Deposit under the Structured Deposit Agreement as mentioned above constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempted from the circular and Shareholder's approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 1 - BACKGROUND The Board announced that on 15 September 2020, Purple Blaze Network entered into the Structured Deposit Agreement with Suzhou Branch of CITIC Bank. Pursuant to the Structured Deposit Agreement, Purple Blaze Network agreed to subscribe for principal- protected floating return and closed-end structured deposit of RMB80,000,000 issued by Suzhou Branch of CITIC Bank. PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE STRUCTURED DEPOSIT AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Structured Deposit Agreement are as follows: Date of subscription: 15 September 2020 Parties: (1) Purple Blaze Network; and (2) Suzhou Branch of CITIC Bank Name of the product: Win-Win Wisdom Credit Exchange Rate Linked 01125th RMB Structured Deposit Product (共贏智信匯率掛鈎人民幣結構性存款 01125期) Type of product: Principal-protected floating return and closed-end Structured Deposit Subscription amount: RMB80,000,000 Term of deposit: 91 days commencing from 15 September 2020 and expiring on 16 December 2020 Linked target: EUR/USD currency Expected annualized The linked target will be observed on 11 December 2020 rate of return: The expected rate of return will be 3.10% per annum if the EUR/ USD exchange rate is less than or equal to 1.8 and higher than or equal to 0.5 as shown on the ''BFIX'' screen on Bloomberg's page at 3:00 p.m. on 11 December 2020 (Tokyo time) The expected rate of return will be 3.60% per annum if the EUR/ USD exchange rate is higher than 1.8 as shown on the ''BFIX'' screen on Bloomberg's page at 3:00 p.m. on 11 December 2020 (Tokyo time) The expected rate of return will be 1.48% per annum if the EUR/ USD exchange rate is lower than 0.5 as shown on the ''BFIX'' screen on Bloomberg's page at 3:00 p.m. on 11 December 2020 (Tokyo time) Early termination: Subscription principal amount can only be refunded upon maturity - 2 - REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE STRUCTURED DEPOSIT AGREEMENT Subscription of the Structured Deposit was made for treasury management purposes to maximise the return on the unutilised funds of the Company after taking into account, among other things, the level of risk, return on investment, liquidity and the term to maturity. Prior to making an investment, the Group would ensure that there remains sufficient working capital for the Group's business needs, operating activities and capital expenditures even after making the investment in such financial product. Taking into consideration the nature of the Structured Deposit, the Company considers that the risk level of the subscription of the Structured Deposit is in line with the internal investment policies of the Group. The Group had, in the past, totally recovered the principal and received the expected returns upon the redemption or maturity of similar financial products. The Company will monitor and manage the subscription more closely and effectively. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the Structured Deposit is accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit and loss. In view of an upside of earning a more attractive return than current saving or fixed deposit rate under the low interest rate trend, as well as the risk nature and the relatively short term of maturity of the Structured Deposit, the Directors are of the view that this financial product poses little risk to the Group and the terms and conditions of the subscription of the Structured Deposit are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Group and its Shareholders as a whole. Further, the subscription of the Structured Deposit was not funded by the proceeds from the Company's initial public offering. INFORMATION OF PARTIES The Company is an investment holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The principal activities of the Group include research and development, publication and operation of mobile games. Purple Blaze Network is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Its principal business includes research and development, publication and operation of mobile games. CITIC Bank is a joint-stock commercial bank and its H shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00998.HK). CITIC Bank is principally engaged in provision of banking and related financial services. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, according to the information publicly disclosed by CITIC Bank, CITIC Bank and its ultimate substantial beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. - 3 - LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Structured Deposit Agreement exceeds 5% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the subscription of the Structured Deposit under the Structured Deposit Agreement as mentioned above constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempted from the circular and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Board'' ''CITIC Bank'' ''Company'' ''connected person(s)'' ''Director(s)'' ''EUR'' ''FriendTimes Technology'' ''Group'' ''Hong Kong'' ''Listing Rules'' the board of Directors of the Company China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, a joint stock commercial bank, the H shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00998.HK) FriendTimes Inc., an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 16 November 2018 and listed on the Stock Exchange on 8 October 2019 (stock code: 06820.HK) has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules Director(s) of the Company European Dollars, the lawful currency of the European Union FriendTimes Technology Inc. (友誼時光科技股份有限公 司), a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on 11 May 2010, and the holding company of Operating Entities, and by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements, accounted for as our subsidiary. Formerly known as: Suzhou FriendTimes Technology Inc. (蘇州玩友 時代科技股份有限公司) the Company and its subsidiaries or, where the context refers to any time before the Company became the holding company of its present subsidiaries, the present subsidiaries of the Company and the businesses operated by such subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange - 4 - ''PRC'' the People's Republic of China, unless otherwise specified, excludes Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan ''Purple Blaze Network'' Suzhou Purple Blaze Network Technology Co., Ltd. (蘇州紫焰網絡科技有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of the PRC on 23 March 2017 and wholly-owned by FriendTimes Technology, and by virtue of the series of the Contractual Arrangements, accounted for as our subsidiary ''RMB'' Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC ''Shareholder(s)'' the holders of Shares ''Shares'' ordinary shares of US$0.00001 each in the issued share capital of the Company ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Structured Deposit'' the structured deposit issued by CITIC Bank, the principal terms of which are summarised in this announcement ''Structured Deposit agreement entered into between Purple Blaze Network and Agreement'' CITIC Bank in relation to the subscription of the Structured Deposit ''USD'' United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States ''%'' percentage By Order of the Board FriendTimes Inc. Jiang Xiaohuang Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 15 September 2020 As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Jiang Xiaohuang, Mr. Xu Lin, Mr. Wu Jie and Mr. Sun Bo are the executive Directors of the Company; and Mr. Zhu Wei, Ms. Tang Haiyan and Mr. Zhang Jinsong are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

