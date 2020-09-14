FriendTimes : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE CONTRIBUTION BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER FOR THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRIENDTIMES INC.

友 誼 時 光 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 6820)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

SHARE CONTRIBUTION BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER FOR THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of FriendTimes Inc. (the ''Company'') dated 14 September 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme (the ''Share Award Scheme''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 14 September 2020, Mr. Jiang Xiaohuang (蔣孝黃) (''Mr. Jiang''), a controlling shareholder of the Company, decided to indirectly transfer an aggregate of 80,000,000 shares of the Company (representing 3.66% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as of the date of this announcement) as a gift within three years, at nil consideration, as the pool of shares of the Share Award Scheme.

To implement the above gift of shares, Agile Eagle Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and wholly-owned by Mr. Jiang, has decided to contributed an aggregate of 27,668 shares of Purple Dream Holdings Limited as the pool of shares of the Share Award Scheme. As Purple Dream Holdings Limited directly holds 100% of the issued shares of Purple Crystal Holdings Limited, which in turn directly holds 144,574,384 shares in the Company, the 27,668 shares in Purple Dream Holdings Limited (representing 55.336% of the total issued shares of Purple Dream Holdings Limited) represented the indirect interest in 80,000,000 shares of the Company.