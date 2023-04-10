FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan : Board Meeting 1st Quarter

The General Manager April 10, 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. (PST) Head Office, 5th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive, Block, Clifton, Karachi, to consider the 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023. The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Tuesday, April 11, 2023 to Tuesday, April 18, 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely.

MUNEEZA IFTIKAR

Company Secretary

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.