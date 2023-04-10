Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCEPL   PK0096501017

FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED

(FCEPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
54.28 PKR   -1.02%
12:26aFrieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Board Meeting 1st Quarter
PU
03/27Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : FCEPL Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02/09Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan : Board Meeting 1st Quarter

04/10/2023 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General Manager

April 10, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. (PST) Head Office, 5th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive, Block, Clifton, Karachi, to consider the 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023. The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Tuesday, April 11, 2023 to Tuesday, April 18, 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely.

MUNEEZA IFTIKAR

Company Secretary

  1. Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED
12:26aFrieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Board Meeting 1st Quarter
PU
03/27Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : FCEPL Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02/09Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/09FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2022Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Transmission of 3rd Quarterly Report for the Period Ende..
PU
2022FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2022FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2022Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Transmission of 1st Quarterly Report for the Period Ende..
PU
2022Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021
PU
2022FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 81 855 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2023 2 492 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
Net cash 2023 599 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 41 611 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 271
Free-Float 9,07%
Chart FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,28 PKR
Average target price 65,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Ahmed Khan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Imran Husain Chief Financial Officer & Director-Finance
Abdul Samad Dawood Chairman
Ali Ata Operations Director
Zouhair Abdul Khaliq Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED-17.38%145
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.00%27 149
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-6.07%16 742
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.92%7 750
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.29%7 212
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-11.60%6 781
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer