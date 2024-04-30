DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (a majority-owned subsidiary of FrieslandCampina Pakistan Holdings B.V.) (the "Company") are pleased to submit the report along with the condensed financial information of the Company for the first quarter ended 31st March 2024.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

The company delivered strong topline growth of 21% (PKR 27.5 billion compared to PKR 22.7 billion in the same period last year) despite the challenging operating environment and economic slowdown. This increase was fueled by volume growth and relevant consumer offerings.

The Company witnessed gross profit growth of 1%, while the gross margin declined by 320 bps due to currency devaluation and inflationary pressure on commodities and energy prices.

Profit after tax (as percentage of sales) declined by 200 bps over LY (Rs. 0.67 billion vs. Rs. 0.99 billion in the same period last year) due to an increase in interest rates.

DAIRY-BASED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

The segment reported revenue of Rs. 26.1 billion, reflecting a growth of 23% compared to the same period last year. The growth was led by our flagship brand Olpers through consistent brand building and trade activities.

Olper's continued to expand reach of its 1½ Pao Bachat Pack Campaign through TV and Digital channels. The Olper's 1½ Pao Bachat Pack, an ideal size for a single breakfast occasion, provides the right milk quantity needed for a family's daily breakfast needs.

Our Value-added brands like Olper's Cream, Olper's Cheese, Dobala and Tarka have continued to gain volume despite competition from established players.

FROZEN DESSERTS SEGMENT

The segment reported a revenue of Rs. 1.36 billion vs Rs. 1.44 billion period last year. The recent challenging times and a delayed summer onset, coupled with an unexpected rainy season across the country, impacted the expected growth. However, the Company anticipates a quick recovery in Q2 as the season fully commences.