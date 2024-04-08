FRIESLANDCAMPINA

ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited will be held at The Royal Rodale, TC-V, 34th Street, Khayaban-e-Sehar, Phase 5, Ext. D.H.A, Karachi on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. to transact the following business:

VIDEO CONFERENCE FACILITY

Members are encouraged to attend the AGM through a video conference facility managed by the Company (please see the notes section for details).

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 together with the Chairman's Review and Directors' and Auditor's Reports thereon. As required under section 223(6) of the Companies Act 2017, Financial Statements of the Company have been uploaded on the website which can be downloaded from the following link:

https://www.frieslandcampina.com/pk/financial-annual-reports/

To appoint Auditor for the year 2024 and fix their remuneration, the present auditors A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants retire and being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment. To elect 7 directors as fixed by the Board in accordance with Section 159(1) of the Act for a period of three years commencing from the date of the AGM on April 26, 2024. The names of the retiring directors are as follows: Abdul Samad Dawood, Ali Ahmed Khan, Roeland Francois van Neerbos, Robert ter Borg, Petra Attje Zinkweg, Abrar Hasan and Zouhair Abdul Khaliq.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To approve the circulation of the Annual Report (including the audited financial statements, auditor's report, directors' report, chairman's review report) to the Members of the Company through weblink and QR enabled code, in accordance with Section 223(6) of the Companies Act, 2017 read with S.R.O. 389(I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023.

"RESOLVED THAT FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby authorized to circulate its annual report including annual audited financial statements, auditor's report, directors' report, chairman's review report and other reports contained therein to the Members of the Company through weblink and QR enabled code."