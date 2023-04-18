FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter 2023
The General Manager
April 18, 2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Dear Sirs
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on April 18 2023, via video conferencing, reviewed and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and recommended the following:
Final Cash Dividend
Nil
Bonus / Right Shares
Nil
The un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are enclosed.
Very Sincerely
MUNEEZA IFTIKAR
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
(Amounts in thousand except for earnings per share)
