    FCEPL   PK0096501017

FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED

(FCEPL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
54.68 PKR   -1.28%
03:23aFrieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter 2023
PU
04/10Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : Board Meeting 1st Quarter
PU
03/27Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan : FCEPL Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter 2023

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
The General Manager

April 18, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Fax: 111-573-329

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Dear Sirs

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on April 18 2023, via video conferencing, reviewed and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and recommended the following:

Final Cash Dividend

Nil

Bonus / Right Shares

Nil

The un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are enclosed.

Very Sincerely

MUNEEZA IFTIKAR

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

(Amounts in thousand except for earnings per share)

Quarter ended March 31,

2023

2022

--------------------- Rupees ---------------------

Revenue from contracts with customers - net

22,650,926

13,970,964

Cost of sales

(18,293,886)

(11,379,621)

Gross profit

4,357,040

2,591,343

Distribution and marketing expenses

(1,956,334)

(1,142,120)

Administrative expenses

(429,409)

(359,993)

Other operating expenses

(265,298)

(71,975)

Other income

276,192

166,755

Operating profit

1,982,191

1,184,010

Finance cost

(490,557)

(250,034)

Profit before taxation

1,491,634

933,976

Taxation

(501,271)

(270,247)

Profit for the period

990,363

663,729

Unappropriated profit brought forward

4,431,245

1,923,746

Transfer of employee share option compensation

reserves to unappropriated profit

-

-

Profit available for appropriation

5,421,608

2,587,475

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

1.29

0.87

Disclaimer

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
