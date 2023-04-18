FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter 2023

The General Manager April 18, 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi Fax: 111-573-329

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on April 18 2023, via video conferencing, reviewed and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and recommended the following:

Final Cash Dividend Nil Bonus / Right Shares Nil

The un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are enclosed.

