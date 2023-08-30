Contents

Company information

1

directors' report

2

auditors' report to the members on review of condensed interim financial information

5

condensed interim statement of financial position

7

condensed interim statement of profit or loss

8

condensed interim statement of comprehensive income

9

condensed interim statement of changes in equity

10

condensed interim statement of cash flows

11

notes to the condensed interim financial statements

12

directors' report (Urdu version)

22

company information

Board of Directors

Mr. Abdul Samad Dawood (Chairman)

Mr. Ali Ahmed Khan (CEO)

Mr. Abrar Hasan

Mr. Robert ter Borg

Ms. Petra Attje Zinkweg

Mr. Roeland Francois Van Neerbos

Mr. Zouhair Abdul Khaliq

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Imran Husain

Company Secretary

Ms. Muneeza Iftikar (resigned on Aug 11, 2023) Mr. Hassan Azwar (w.e.f. Aug 11, 2023)

Members of Audit Committee

Mr. Abrar Hasan (Chairman)

Mr. Robert ter Borg (Member)

Mr. Zouhair Abdul Khaliq (Member)

The secretary of committee is

Ms. Maria Umer Memon, GM Internal Audit Department

Bankers

Conventional

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Al-Falah Limited

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Citibank N.A.

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Samba Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited

Summit Bank Limited

Telenor Micro Finance Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

Bank of Punjab

Shariah Compliant

Meezan Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Auditors

A. F. Ferguson & Company

Chartered Accountants

State Life Building No. 1-C

I.I. Chundrigar Road

Karachi - 74000, Pakistan.

Tel: +92(21) 32426682-6 /32426711-5

Share Registrar

M/s FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited 8-F Next to Hotel Faran, Block-6 PECHS,

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi - Pakistan Tel: +92 (21) 34380104-5,34384621-3 Fax: +92 (21) 34380106

Registered Office

5th Floor, The Harbor Front Building HC-3, Marine Drive, Block - 4, Clifton Karachi - 75600, Pakistan.

Tel: +92 (21) 35296000 (10 lines)

Fax: +92 (21) 35295961-2

E-mail: efl.shareholders@frieslandcampina.com

Website: www.frieslandcampina.com.pk

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (a majority-owned subsidiary of FrieslandCampina Pakistan Holdings B.V.) (the "Company"), are pleased to submit the report along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Despite challenging operating environment and economic slowdown, the Company delivered strong double-digit growth of 53% (revenue of PKR 47.0 billion against PKR 30.8 billion in the same period last year) fueled by volume growth, favorable portfolio mix, pricing management initiatives and distribution expansion supported by uninterrupted supplies from our agile supply chain.

The Company witnessed gross profit growth of 48% while the gross margin declined by 49 bps due to high inflation, increase in energy prices, global geo-political environment, foreign exchange constraints, and significant currency devaluation. While the gross margin has declined, the operating margin improved by 80bps over last year due to initiatives such as cost rationalization and driving efficiencies across the value chain.

However, the profit after tax (PKR 1.3 billion vs PKR 0.9 billion same period last year) as a percentage of sales declined by 23 bps due to a significant increase in finance cost and taxation.

DAIRY-BASED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

The segment reported a revenue of PKR 41.6 billion, reflecting a growth of 57% versus the same period last year. Olper's, our flagship brand, led the growth in the segment by strengthening its market leadership position through consistent brand and trade investments.

Olper's UHT continued to build the reach of 'Happy Mornings' campaign through TV, digital, social media & in-store activities. The campaign establishes Olper's as an enabler of Happy Mornings for consumers by offering high-quality milk that is nutritious and delicious. These efforts helped drive Olper's household penetration and strengthened its Equity position within the Dairy Segment of Pakistan.

Olper's flavored Milk campaign 'No Break in School Performance' launched in 2022 continued to make the category relevant for children in the school lunch break occasion the campaign continues to target consumers through key touchpoints including TV, Digital

FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED

02

HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 2023

airing along with PR, Influencer Marketing campaigns, and activations which generates trial in schools. Olper's Flavored Milk continued to drive relevance among kids through brain-stimulating exercises in print and distribution of creative and mental exercise books in schools. Olper's Flavored Milk has also launched a convenient weekly school bundle pack. This was to further drive the Company's commitment to providing value propositions to its consumers. Building upon the momentum of last year, Olper's Flavored Milk was also launched in a new innovating and refreshing flavor of Mango.

Our other brands like Olper's full cream milk powder (FCMP), Olper's Cream, Tarang have also gained healthy market shares despite competition from established players.

FROZEN DESSERTS SEGMENT

The segment reported a revenue of PKR 5.4 billion, reflecting a growth of 25% versus the same period last year. This growth has been enabled by the segment's planning and timely investment of Eid and season opening occasions.

The business continues to create excitement for consumers through the launch of innovation: Shahi Mango Stick, Mango Crush and Candy Pop stick.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance of the company for the half year ended June 30, 2023, is summarized below:

(PKR in million)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

  • of salesProfit after tax
  • of sales

Earnings per share (Rs.)

Half year ended

Variation

June 30, 2023

2023

2022

47,015

30,771

53%

3,873

2,290

69%

8.2%

7.4%

+80 bps

1,326

938

2.82%

3.05%

-23 bps

1.73 1.22

FRIESLANDCAMPINA PARTNERS WITH NEDAP

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) and NEDAP, a multinational technology company in the Netherlands, join forces to harness the huge potential of Pakistani dairy sector with the aim of boosting operational efficiency of dairy farms and farmers' income while increasing access to high quality and affordable dairy products for the Pakistani consumer.

FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN LIMITED

03

HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 2023

