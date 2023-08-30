auditors' report to the members on review of condensed interim financial information

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (a majority-owned subsidiary of FrieslandCampina Pakistan Holdings B.V.) (the "Company"), are pleased to submit the report along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Despite challenging operating environment and economic slowdown, the Company delivered strong double-digit growth of 53% (revenue of PKR 47.0 billion against PKR 30.8 billion in the same period last year) fueled by volume growth, favorable portfolio mix, pricing management initiatives and distribution expansion supported by uninterrupted supplies from our agile supply chain.

The Company witnessed gross profit growth of 48% while the gross margin declined by 49 bps due to high inflation, increase in energy prices, global geo-political environment, foreign exchange constraints, and significant currency devaluation. While the gross margin has declined, the operating margin improved by 80bps over last year due to initiatives such as cost rationalization and driving efficiencies across the value chain.

However, the profit after tax (PKR 1.3 billion vs PKR 0.9 billion same period last year) as a percentage of sales declined by 23 bps due to a significant increase in finance cost and taxation.

DAIRY-BASED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

The segment reported a revenue of PKR 41.6 billion, reflecting a growth of 57% versus the same period last year. Olper's, our flagship brand, led the growth in the segment by strengthening its market leadership position through consistent brand and trade investments.

Olper's UHT continued to build the reach of 'Happy Mornings' campaign through TV, digital, social media & in-store activities. The campaign establishes Olper's as an enabler of Happy Mornings for consumers by offering high-quality milk that is nutritious and delicious. These efforts helped drive Olper's household penetration and strengthened its Equity position within the Dairy Segment of Pakistan.

Olper's flavored Milk campaign 'No Break in School Performance' launched in 2022 continued to make the category relevant for children in the school lunch break occasion the campaign continues to target consumers through key touchpoints including TV, Digital