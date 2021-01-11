Frigoglass I C : 24.12.2020 Frigoglass announces the constitution of the Audit Committee into a body Athens, 24 December 2020 – Following its announcement on 16.12.2020, Frigoglass S.A.I.C. (“Frigoglass” or the “Company”) informs investors that the

Group CFO to step down in the first quarter of 2021 - Appointment of new Group

Athens, 8 January 2021 - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. ("Frigoglass" or the "Company") announces that Charalampos Goritsas, Group Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Company of his intention to step down from the role at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Following this development, Emmanouil Metaxakis will be appointed Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 April 2021.

Emmanouil Metaxakis has joined Frigoglass in June 2010 as Financial Planning and Analysis Supervisor and has a proven track record and broad experience gained from senior financial positions within Frigoglass. He most recently held the position of Head of Financial Performance. Prior to joining Frigoglass, Emmanouil spent five years with Deloitte management consulting.

Emmanouil holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Piraeus and a Master in Corporate Finance from SDA Bocconi.

John Stamatakos

Group Treasury and Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +30 210 6165767

E-mail: jstamatakos@frigoglass.com

