Frigoglass I C : 24.12.2020 Frigoglass announces the constitution of the Audit Committee into a body Athens, 24 December 2020 – Following its announcement on 16.12.2020, Frigoglass S.A.I.C. (“Frigoglass” or the “Company”) informs investors that the

01/11/2021 | 03:36am EST
Group CFO to step down in the first quarter of 2021 - Appointment of new Group

CFO

Athens, 8 January 2021 - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. ("Frigoglass" or the "Company") announces that Charalampos Goritsas, Group Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Company of his intention to step down from the role at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Following this development, Emmanouil Metaxakis will be appointed Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 April 2021.

Emmanouil Metaxakis has joined Frigoglass in June 2010 as Financial Planning and Analysis Supervisor and has a proven track record and broad experience gained from senior financial positions within Frigoglass. He most recently held the position of Head of Financial Performance. Prior to joining Frigoglass, Emmanouil spent five years with Deloitte management consulting.

Emmanouil holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Piraeus and a Master in Corporate Finance from SDA Bocconi.

Enquiries

Frigoglass

John Stamatakos

Group Treasury and Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +30 210 6165767

E-mail: jstamatakos@frigoglass.com

Frigoglass

Frigoglass is a strategic partner to beverage brands throughout the world. We are one of the global leaders in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa.

Frigoglass has long-standing relationships with blue chip customers in the soft drinks and beverage industries.

Our bespoke Ice Cold Merchandisers (beverage coolers) enhance our customers' beverage branding and

facilitate immediate beverage consumption. At the same time, our leading innovations in the field of green refrigeration enable our customers to meet their sustainability and carbon emissions reduction targets.

With its footprint, Frigoglass is well established in the more mature European markets while it is evolving and establishing its position in emerging markets. We support our customers through manufacturing facilities in five countries and an extensive network of sales and after-sales representatives.

In our glass bottle business, we are focused on Africa, which is a prime region of investment for our customers. We aim to create value for our customers by building on our position as a leading supplier of glass bottles and complementary packaging solutions in West Africa.

For more information, please visit http://www.frigoglass.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frigoglass SA published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:35:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
