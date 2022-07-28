Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Frigoglass S.A.I.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRIGO   GRS346003007

FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.

(FRIGO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06:44 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.1000 EUR    0.00%
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03FRIGOGLASS I C : 03.05.2022 Financial Calendar 2022 Athens, Greece, 3 May 2022 – Pursuant to articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, Frigoglass S.A.I.C.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frigoglass I C : The insurance indemnification for the fire incident in Romania settled at 62 million

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see attached Press Release.

Press Release

Disclaimer

Frigoglass SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 12:05:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03FRIGOGLASS I C : 03.05.2022 Financial Calendar 2022 Athens, Greece, 3 May 2022 – Pur..
PU
04/13TRANSCRIPT : Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2022
CI
04/13FRIGOGLASS I C : Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/13Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
04/13Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/13Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/24FRIGOGLASS I C : schedules fourth quarter 2021 results and conference call on Wednesday, 1..
PU
03/24FRIGOGLASS I C : 24.03.2022 Frigoglass schedules fourth quarter 2021 results and conferenc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,6 M 36,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 282
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Duration : Period :
Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos Mamoulis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Emmanouil Metaxakis Group Chief Financial Officer
Haralampos George David Chairman
Ioannis A. Costopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Graham Bentley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.-43.18%36
VERALLIA-27.65%2 644
O-I GLASS, INC.16.71%2 193
VIDRALA, S.A.-26.67%1 894
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.-31.98%1 049
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-38.72%725