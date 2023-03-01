|
Frigoglass I C : announces an update on the Transaction including Lock-up Agreement extension and advanced discussions regarding retention of minority shareholding in the Group
Disclaimer
Frigoglass SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 09:48:51 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
384 M
408 M
408 M
|Net income 2021
|
-5,68 M
-6,02 M
-6,02 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
251 M
266 M
266 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-11,0x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
45,6 M
48,4 M
48,4 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,86x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,82x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 129
|Free-Float
|45,5%
|
|Chart FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution