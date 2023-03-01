Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Frigoglass S.A.I.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRIGO   GRS346003007

FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.

(FRIGO)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:59:54 2023-03-01 am EST
0.1040 EUR   -18.75%
02/16Frigoglass I C : Test
PU
02/02Frigoglass I C : announces the subscription of euro 10 million fixed rate super senior secured notes due 2023 and Lock-up Agreement extension and amendment
PU
01/19Frigoglass S.A.I.C. announced that it has received €10 million in funding from Frigoglass Finance B.V., Frigoinvest Holdings B.V.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frigoglass I C : announces an update on the Transaction including Lock-up Agreement extension and advanced discussions regarding retention of minority shareholding in the Group

03/01/2023 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See atatched Press Release.

Press Release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Frigoglass SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 09:48:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
02/16Frigoglass I C : Test
PU
02/02Frigoglass I C : announces the subscription of euro 10 million fixed rate super senior sec..
PU
01/19Frigoglass S.A.I.C. announced that it has received €10 million in funding from Fri..
CI
2022Frigoglass I C : Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update
PU
2022Frigoglass S.A.I.C. announced that it expects to receive €10 million in funding fr..
CI
2022Announcement Pursuant To Law 3556/20 : Notification in relation to managers' transactions
PU
202217.11.2022 Announcement Pursuant To : Notification in relation to managers' transactions
PU
2022Frigoglass I C : Excerpt from the Minutes of the Board of Directors
PU
2022Frigoglass I C : announces the resignation of Board member and the reformation of the comp..
PU
2022Transcript : Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 03, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2021 -5,68 M -6,02 M -6,02 M
Net Debt 2021 251 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,6 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 129
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Duration : Period :
Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos Mamoulis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Emmanouil Metaxakis Group Chief Financial Officer
Haralampos George David Chairman
Ioannis A. Costopoulos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Graham Bentley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.49.71%48
ATLAS COPCO AB0.60%55 535
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.91%44 955
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.21.35%34 108
SMC CORPORATION23.79%32 792
FANUC CORPORATION16.66%32 363