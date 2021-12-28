Frigoglass I C : announces the reduction of its share capital through the reduction of the shares' nominal value for the purposes of offsetting losses
Sales 2020
333 M
378 M
378 M
Net income 2020
-15,8 M
-17,9 M
-17,9 M
Net Debt 2020
248 M
281 M
281 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,41x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
65,0 M
73,7 M
73,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,63x
EV / Sales 2020
0,86x
Nbr of Employees
4 782
Free-Float
45,5%
