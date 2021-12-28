Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Frigoglass S.A.I.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRIGO   GRS346003007

FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.

(FRIGO)
  Report
Frigoglass I C : announces the reduction of its share capital through the reduction of the shares' nominal value for the purposes of offsetting losses

12/28/2021 | 02:17am EST
See attached Press Release.

Press Release

Disclaimer

Frigoglass SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 07:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 333 M 378 M 378 M
Net income 2020 -15,8 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net Debt 2020 248 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,0 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 782
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Duration : Period :
Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos Mamoulis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Emmanouil Metaxakis Group Chief Financial Officer
Haralambos George David Chairman
Ioannis A. Costopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Graham Bentley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.71.03%74
VERALLIA5.27%4 011
VIDRALA, S.A.-4.52%2 877
O-I GLASS, INC.0.08%1 810
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.19.01%1 615
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-4.36%1 231