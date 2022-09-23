Advanced search
    FRIGO   GRS346003007

FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.

(FRIGO)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-09-23 am EDT
0.0890 EUR   -4.30%
FRIGOGLASS I C : schedules second quarter 2022 results and conference call on Friday, 30 September 2022
PU
09/08FRIGOGLASS I C : Resolutions and Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
08/05FRIGOGLASS I C : Invitation to an annual general meeting
PU
Frigoglass I C : schedules second quarter 2022 results and conference call on Friday, 30 September 2022

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Please attached press release.

Press Release

Disclaimer

Frigoglass SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
