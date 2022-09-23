Frigoglass I C : schedules second quarter 2022 results and conference call on Friday, 30 September 2022
Disclaimer
Frigoglass SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
11:33a FRIGOGLASS I C : schedules second quarter 2022 results and conference call on Friday, 30 S..
PU
09/08 FRIGOGLASS I C : Resolutions and Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
08/05 FRIGOGLASS I C : Invitation to an annual general meeting
PU
07/28 FRIGOGLASS I C : The insurance indemnification for the fire incident in Romania settled at..
PU
05/19 TRANSCRIPT : Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19 Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03 FRIGOGLASS I C : 03.05.2022 Financial Calendar 2022 Athens, Greece, 3 May 2022 – Pur..
PU
04/13 TRANSCRIPT : Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2022
CI
04/13 FRIGOGLASS I C : Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/13 Frigoglass S.A.I.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Sales 2021
384 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-5,68 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
251 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-11,0x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
33,1 M
32,5 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,86x
EV / Sales 2021
0,82x
Nbr of Employees
5 282
Free-Float
45,5%
Chart FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.