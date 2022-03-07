Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. FRISQ Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRISQ   SE0006994539

FRISQ HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(FRISQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRISQ : intends to decide on a new share issue to secure the company's financial position

03/07/2022 | 12:00pm EST
Press

Release

Stockholm March 7, 2022

FRISQ HOLDING AB INTENDS TO DECIDE ON A NEW SHARE ISSUE TO SECURE THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL POSITION

As the board of FRISQ Holding AB (hereinafter "Frisq" or "the Company") did not receive a signed and binding share purchase agreement from Tempest SPV Ltd on Monday, the board intends to decide on a new share issue with the authorization given at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The purpose of the new share issue is to secure the Company's financial position.

The authorization enables the issue of up to approximately 31.9 million shares. The Board intends to carry out a directed issue firstly and then a rights issue at the same issue price. The total number of shares issued in these issues shall be within the authorization. The shares issued in the directed issue will not be eligible for participation in the rights issue.

With these new issues, the Company is expected to have sufficient financial resources for the rest of 2022. The Board has begun work together with the management team to adjust costs and focus the commercial work with objective that the Company will be cash flow positive by the end of 2022. This means that current revenues in the Company towards the end of 2022 shall on average exceed the estimated monthly costs of an average of approximately SEK 5 million. Significantly higher revenues are expected by the Company in the long term when the contracts that are intended to be entered into in 2022 have full effect. The company sees good opportunities to accelerate sales in the coming quarters, especially in Sweden.

For further information:

George Thaw, CEO, FRISQ investor@frisq.se

FRISQ AB

Lästmakargatan 20

PAGE

SE-111 44 Stockholm

Sweden

About FRISQ:

FRISQ is a healthtech company built on the conviction that the quality of the care you get should not be dependent on your ability to navigate a complex system and constantly evolving treatments. The software solution FRISQ Careenables the creation of personalized, digital care plans that facilitate collaboration and secure information sharing between care teams, doctors and patients through the same platform.

Since 2016, FRISQ has been listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "FRISQ". FNCA Sweden AB is FRISQ's Certified Adviser and can be reached via the following contact information: +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

For more information, please visit: www.frisqholding.se

This information is information that FRISQ Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-07 17:55 CET.

FRISQ Holding AB intends to decide on a new share issue to secure the company's financial position

FRISQ AB

Lästmakargatan 20

SE-111 44 Stockholm

Sweden

Disclaimer

Frisq Holding AB published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,00 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 29,7 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,4 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 86,8%
