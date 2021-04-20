FRISQ : Interim Report Q1, 2021 – Turnover exceeding previous full year 04/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT Send by mail :

language version shall prevail. Interim Report Q1, 2021 January - March 2021 Financial Summary First Quarter 2021 Reported net revenue amounted to 2.0 mSEK (0.6)

Other revenue amounted to 0.3 mSEK (0)

Earnings per share amounted to -0.4 SEK (-0.8)

-0.4 SEK (-0.8) Cash-flow amounted to -18.5 mSEK (45.2)

amounted to -18.5 mSEK (45.2) Cash at the end of the period amounted to 69.3 mSEK (71.9)

The pandemic continues to affect our industry in many ways. But although the room for long-term digitalisation decisions is small right now, FRISQ's pilot projects continue to run as planned or better. Our clients' innovation continue to depend heavily on FRISQ Care and we have in several instances been asked to increase our involvement. The feedback from care professionals on our ongoing product developments, is very encouraging. The burden of administrative tasks is reduced, patients' care processes become more quality-assured and fewer treatments are cancelled. In line with this, I am pleased to report a Q1 turnover that already exceeds our previous full year (as well as the full year 2019). That said, we are of course far from content with the current level of sales. We are still at an early stage of a commercial journey that is affected by a pandemic that continues to push opportunities forward in time, in ways that have been gradual and unpredictable. However, on a positive note, we have over the past months also seen that more and more care providers are looking for new ways of providing remote and more efficient healthcare to the large group of comorbidity non-covid patients that need long term treatment. For this group of patients FRISQ Care is the perfect tool. I am more than ever proud and excited when I see the potential to achieve better health outcomes by turning medical records into bridges between doctors, patients and care teams, based on best practice, modern digital habits and motivational nudging. I am certain that it will prove crucial to be an experienced, well- compliant provider of running implementations that meet high functionality demands when more decision makers will turn their heads towards the next steps in the digitalisation of healthcare processes. George Thaw, CEO, FRISQ Events During the quarter Contract signed with Gravitate Health; FRISQ nominated Digital Expertise Partner.

Gravitate Health is a public-private partnership finance by the EU Commission and lead by the University of Oslo in cooperation with Pfizer.

Gravitate Health is a public-private partnership finance by the EU Commission and lead by the University of Oslo in cooperation with Pfizer. The new issue, conducted in November, was registered in January 2021, whereby the number of shares increased by 15,750,000 to 47,954,773 shares.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal put fourth by the Board of Directors, to establish an incentive program through issuance of a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants to senior executives, employees and other key individuals. The Company's share capital may increase by no more than SEK 100,000. FRISQ published a series of articles that, based on empirical evidences, shows a strong demand for improved digital tools aimed to support communications and interactions within the healthcare sector - a need that FRISQ can be a part of alleviating. After the period Ulrika Jones nominated as CFO Selected key indicators First Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2020 SEK Thousands Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Net revenue 1 950 567 1 367 Operating profit/loss -19 891 -23 568 -208 060 Earnings per share, SEK -0.4 -0.8 -7.3 Development costs, capitalized 1 336 4 576 8 587 Cash flow -18 549 45 210 61 106 Cash and cash equivalents 69 262 71 915 87 811 Equity per share, SEK 2 10 3 Equity/assets ratio (%) 87 94 87 Share price at quarter end, SEK 4.0 10.0 3.8 Number of employees at end of the period 25 33 29 Financial Calendar: | Q2 - July 15, 2021 | Q3 - October 28, 2021 | Q4 - January 27, 2022 | Financial reports: www.frisqholding.se Contact: CEO George Thaw, investor@frisq.se, +46 (0)8 120 131 21; Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0)8 528 00 399 Financial reporting - Consolidated Consolidated revenue and earnings. Q1 Consolidated net revenue for the quarter amounted to 2.0 mSEK (0.6). The revenue reported for the quarter includes a higher ratio of recurring license-based revenues than did the same quarter last year. However, the ongoing pandemic has slowed down sales and roll- outs. Other revenue amounted to 0.3 mSEK (0) and relate primarily to private and EU-financed commercially based innovation projects. Consolidated operational costs before depreciation and write-downare primarily driven by staff costs, development and operational expenditures, and amounted to -17.3mSEK (-18.0),and is reported net including capitalized work on own account which amounted to 0.8 mSEK (1.8). The growth in expenditures, when excluding own work capitalized, is related to increased activities in product development and sales. Total depreciation and write-downof tangible and intangible asset amounted to 4.9 mSEK (6.2) Operating losses for the quarter amounted to -19.9mSEK (-23.6). Net financial costs amounted to 0 mSEK (-0.1)and relate to interest costs for right-of-useassets. Tax loss carry forward amounted to mSEK 331.7 at the end of the reporting period. Comprehensive income amounted to -19.9mSEK (-23.6). Investments, primarily development, amounted to 1.3 mSEK (4.6). Consolidated profit and loss First Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2020 SEK thousands Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Net revenue 1 950 567 1 367 Other operating income 325 0 442 Other external costs -11 846 -11 605 -45 551 Staff costs -6 264 -8 183 -35 022 Own work capitalized 813 1 823 4 064 Operational costs -17 297 -17 965 -76 509 Depreciation/write-down -4 869 -6 170 -133 360 Total operating costs -22 166 -24 135 -209 869 EBIT -19 891 -23 568 -208 060 Net financial income 4 -76 -119 EBT -19 887 -23 644 -208 179 Tax 0 0 -20 936 NET PROFIT -19 887 -23 644 -229 115 Comprehensive income Translation differences 0 0 0 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -19 887 -23 644 -229 115 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.4 -0.8 -7.3 Consolidated Balance Sheet 2021 2020 2020 SEK thousands Mar. 31 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Capitalized development 18 205 36 992 20 899 Goodwill 0 104 490 0 Tangible assets 584 813 640 Right-of-use assets 2 345 6 518 3 128 Financial assets 0 500 0 Deferred tax assets 0 20 936 0 Total fixed assets 21 134 170 249 24 667 Accounts receivable 910 281 1 994 Other receivables 2 483 4 434 1 779 Cash in bank 69 262 71 915 87 811 Total current assets 72 655 76 630 91 584 TOTAL ASSETS 93 789 246 879 116 251 Share Capital 2 398 1 196 1 610 Share Capital under registration 0 414 788 Other contributed capital 492 403 417 024 492 391 Translation reserve 5 5 5 Accumulated profit/loss -413 042 -187 683 -393 155 Total equity 81 764 230 956 101 639 Leasing liability; long-term 0 3 216 0 Lease liability; short-term 2 476 3 409 3 281 Accounts payable 4 781 3 312 5 159 Other liabilities 4 768 5 986 6 172 Total current liabilities 12 025 15 923 14 612 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 93 789 246 879 116 251 Change in Equity First Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2020 SEK thousands Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Opening balance 101 639 187 847 187 847 Net Profit -19 887 -23 644 -229 115 Warrant premium 131 0 379 New Issue1) -119 66 753 142 528 Closing Balance 81 764 230 956 101 639 New issues in quarter: no new issue was conducted during the quarter, but 119 tSEK relates to the new issue conducted in November, 2020 and registered in January, 2021.

Rights issue Q1, 2020: 74 622 Tkr reduced with related costs of 7 869 tSEK.

Total issues in year: 153 329 tSEK reduced with related costs of 10,801 tSEK. Financial position The balance sheet reflects continued investments in the proprietary product that amounted to 18.2 mSEK (37.0) at the end of the period. The lower net amount is not a reflection on future earnings expectations, but rather a reflection of the fact that the Company is fairly young and has adopted a conservative policy with low capitalization and high depreciation rates. Goodwill amounted to mSEK 0 (104.5). Cash balance at the end of the period was MSEK 69.3 mSEK (71.9). Cash flow QUARTER: Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -16.3 mSEK (-16.8) as a result of investments in product development in combination with, as yet limited revenues. Cash flow amounted to -18.5 mSEK (45.2). Investment amounted to -1.3 mSEK (-4.6) related primarily to capitalized development. Financing amounted to 0.9 mSEK (66.6), where last year included the rights issue. Cash flow First Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2020 SEK thousands Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Earnings before taxes -19 887 -23 644 -208 179 Depreciation/write-down 4 869 6 170 133 360 Other non-cash items 131 0 551 Change in working capital -1 402 635 4 312 Cash flow from Operating activities -16 289 -16 839 -69 956 Investment activities -1 336 -4 576 -8 208 Financing activities -924 66 625 139 271 Cash flow for the period -18 549 45 210 61 106 Cash at beginning of period 87 811 26 705 26 705 Cash at close of period 69 262 71 915 87 811 Interim Report Q1, 2021 2 Financial reporting - Parent Company Parent Company Profit and Loss 2021 2020 SEK thousand Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Net revenue 1 463 450 Other operating income 0 0 Other external costs -3 073 -3 476 Staff costs -333 -236 Total operating expenses -3 406 -3 712 EBIT -1 943 -3 262 Net financial income 34 2 EBT -1 909 -3 260 Tax 0 0 NET PROFIT -1 909 -3 260 FRISQ Holding AB's primary focus is Group administration. Net revenue amounted to 1.5 mSEK (0.4) year to date and reflect invoicing to subsidiaries for administrative services. Operating losses amounted to -1.9 MSEK (-3.3) year to date. Costs in the Parent Company are primarily driven by the company's listing on Nasdaq First North. Net financial income amounted to MSEK 0 mSEK (0). Warrant programs FRISQ Holding AB The warrant programs issued in FRISQ Holding AB aim to align shareholders and employee incentives. The warrants have been transferred at market price based on independent valuations and are subject to customary recalculations in connection with share issues, etc. For additional information see AGM announcements from relevant years. Program 2017, a direct issue where warrants were issued to secure FRISQ's commitment, given fulfillment of certain conditions, to pay an additional consideration for the acquisition of new care path concepts, and associated prototype code. It allows a maximum 1,100,000 warrants each entitling to the subscription of one share, by no later than 31 May 2022, at a price of 0.05 SEK corresponding to the share's quota value. Program 2018:1, with a maximum of 600,000 warrants, aimed at key employees in the Group. The subscription period is June 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one share at a price of 44 SEK. If fully subscribed the share capital will increase by SEK 29,994. Program 2020/2026, for the Director Lars Björk for his involvement in the establishment of FRISQ in the US. The program includes 320,000 warrants, of which 300,000 warrants are awarded to Lars Björk without consideration, and 20,000 are allocated to cover related. The warrants are earned over three years. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe to one new share, by 15 April 2026, at a price of 11.44 SEK. If fully subscribed, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 16 000. Parent Company Balance Sheet 2021 2020 Program 2020/2024, with a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants (maximum of approximately 4% of total shares), aimed at key SEK thousand Mar. 31 Dec. 31 employees and individuals in the Group. The subscription period is Financial assets 29 063 29 063 1 January - 31 March 2024. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe Total fixed assets 29 063 29 063 to one share at a price corresponding to 200 % of the average volume Other receivables 725 774 weighted price 1-12 March 2021; but no lower than 9 SEK/share. If fully Cash in bank 67 279 68 924 subscribed, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 100 000. Total current assets 68 004 69 698 Full subscription of the above programs would increase the total TOTAL ASSETS 97 067 98 761 number of shares by 8,4%. Share capital 2 398 1 610 Share capital under registration 0 788 Accounting principles and other information Share premium reserve 491 641 491 761 Accumulated profit/loss -398 511 -396 735 Shares FRISQ Holding AB's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Total equity 95 528 97 424 under the stock symbol FRISQ since October 12, 2016. The number of Accounts payable 981 1 112 shares as per end of the period were 47 954 773. Other liabilities 558 225 The Group Structure encompasses the parent company FRISQ Total current liabilities 1 539 1 337 Holding AB, org. no. 556959-2867 and the wholly owned subsidiaries TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 97 067 98 761 FRISQ AB, org. no. 556783-5664; FRISQ USA Holding Inc., with its own wholly owned US based subsidiary FRISQ LLC; and FRISQ UK Ltd. The US and UK subsidiaries are in the process of being established. The Group's operating activities are conducted in FRISQ AB. This publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of Number of Shares First Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2020 Number of Shares Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Opening 32 204 773 23 918 202 23 918 202 Closing 47 954 773 32 204 773 32 204 773 Of which BTA:s under registration 0 8 286 571 0 Average 45 285 281 29 017 630 31 412 341 Fully paid subscription shares, in Sw. Betalda Tecknad Aktie (BTA) The new issue conducted in November 2020, was registered in January 2021, at which time the number of shares increased by 15,750,000 to 47,954,773. Employees The average number of employees during the quarter was 27 (33). At the close of the quarter FRISQ had 25 (33) employees. There have been no material transactions with related parties other than one Board Members who invoiced a total of TSEK 60 for consulting services. The accounting principles governing this report adhere to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, and IFRS as adopted by the EU and RFR 1. The Parent Company applies the Annual Accounting Act and RFR 2. This report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. The accounting policies applied herein are consistent with the latest published Annual Report. New and amended standards adopted from the current year are not deemed to have any material impact on the Group's financial position. This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor. Risks and uncertainties exist given that FRISQ is a relatively young company with limited revenue generation. It is therefore not yet possible to make sales or profit predictions until a stable earning level is achieved. As long as product development continues, the company is in need of additional external capital injections. FRISQ is dependent upon being able to enter into licensing and partnership agreements and upon several permits, remuneration systems and associated laws, regulations, decisions by government authorities and praxes (which can change). FRISQ is also dependent on intellectual property rights which are difficult to protect via registration. In addition, FRISQ is dependent on the access to care staff - which is difficult to predict under the current pandemic. The Board's view of risks and uncertainties has not changed. For further information, see Risks and Uncertainties in the last published Annual Report. Statement of assurance This report has been adopted by the Board of FRISQ Holding AB on 20 April 2021. The Board and the Managing Director, certify that this interim report provides a fair assessment of the Parent Company, Group's activities, financial position, profits and describes material risks and uncertainties. Interim Report Q1, 2021 3 Attachments Original document

