Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. FRISQ Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRISQ   SE0006994539

FRISQ HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(FRISQ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 04/19 09:56:00 am
4.15 SEK   +3.49%
02:02aFRISQ  : Interim Report Q1, 2021 – Turnover exceeding previous full year
PU
04/01FRISQ  : Monthly newsletter March 2021
PU
03/10FRISQ  : Ulrika Jones announced as new CFO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRISQ : Interim Report Q1, 2021 – Turnover exceeding previous full year

04/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

language version shall prevail.

Interim Report Q1, 2021

January - March 2021

Financial Summary

First Quarter 2021

  • Reported net revenue amounted to 2.0 mSEK (0.6)
  • Other revenue amounted to 0.3 mSEK (0)
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.4 SEK (-0.8)
  • Cash-flowamounted to -18.5 mSEK (45.2)
  • Cash at the end of the period amounted to 69.3 mSEK (71.9)
  • Comprehensive income amounted to -19.9 mSEK (-23.6)

In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish

CEO Statement

The pandemic continues to affect our industry in many ways. But although the room for long-term digitalisation decisions is small right now, FRISQ's pilot projects continue to run as planned or better. Our clients' innovation continue to depend heavily on FRISQ Care and we have in several instances been asked to increase our involvement. The feedback from care professionals on our ongoing product developments, is very encouraging. The burden of administrative tasks is reduced, patients' care processes become more quality-assured and fewer treatments are cancelled.

In line with this, I am pleased to report a Q1 turnover that already exceeds our previous full year (as well as the full year 2019). That said, we are of course far from content with the current level of sales. We are still at an early stage of a commercial journey that is affected by a pandemic that continues to push opportunities forward in time, in ways that have been gradual and unpredictable. However, on a positive note, we have over the past months also seen that more and more care providers are looking for new ways of providing remote and more efficient healthcare to the large group of comorbidity non-covid patients that need long term treatment. For this group of patients FRISQ Care is the perfect tool.

I am more than ever proud and excited when I see the potential to achieve better health outcomes by turning medical records into bridges between doctors, patients and care teams, based on best practice, modern digital habits and motivational nudging. I am certain that it will prove crucial to be an experienced, well- compliant provider of running implementations that meet high functionality demands when more decision makers will turn their heads towards the next steps in the digitalisation of healthcare processes.

George Thaw, CEO, FRISQ

Events

During the quarter

  • Contract signed with Gravitate Health; FRISQ nominated Digital Expertise Partner.
    Gravitate Health is a public-private partnership finance by the EU Commission and lead by the University of Oslo in cooperation with Pfizer.
  • The new issue, conducted in November, was registered in January 2021, whereby the number of shares increased by 15,750,000 to 47,954,773 shares.
  • The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal put fourth

by the Board of Directors, to establish an incentive program through issuance of a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants to senior executives, employees and other key individuals. The Company's share capital may increase by no more than SEK 100,000.

  • FRISQ published a series of articles that, based on empirical evidences, shows a strong demand for improved digital tools aimed to support communications and interactions within the healthcare sector - a need that FRISQ can be a part of alleviating.

After the period

  • Ulrika Jones nominated as CFO

This publication is a translation of the original Swedish text.

Selected key indicators

First Quarter

Full Year

2021

2020

2020

SEK Thousands

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Net revenue

1 950

567

1 367

Operating profit/loss

-19 891

-23 568

-208 060

Earnings per share, SEK

-0.4

-0.8

-7.3

Development costs, capitalized

1 336

4 576

8 587

Cash flow

-18 549

45 210

61 106

Cash and cash equivalents

69 262

71 915

87 811

Equity per share, SEK

2

10

3

Equity/assets ratio (%)

87

94

87

Share price at quarter end, SEK

4.0

10.0

3.8

Number of employees at end of the period

25

33

29

Financial Calendar: | Q2 - July 15, 2021 | Q3 - October 28, 2021 | Q4 - January 27, 2022 | Financial reports: www.frisqholding.se

Contact: CEO George Thaw, investor@frisq.se, +46 (0)8 120 131 21; Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0)8 528 00 399

Financial reporting - Consolidated

of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Consolidated revenue and earnings. Q1

Consolidated net revenue for the quarter amounted to 2.0 mSEK (0.6). The revenue reported for the quarter includes a higher ratio of recurring license-based revenues than did the same quarter last year. However, the ongoing pandemic has slowed down sales and roll- outs. Other revenue amounted to 0.3 mSEK (0) and relate primarily to private and EU-financed commercially based innovation projects.

Consolidated operational costs before depreciation and write-downare primarily driven by staff costs, development and operational expenditures, and amounted to -17.3mSEK (-18.0),and is reported net including capitalized work on own account which amounted to 0.8 mSEK (1.8). The growth in expenditures, when excluding own work capitalized, is related to increased activities in product development and sales. Total depreciation and write-downof tangible and intangible asset amounted to 4.9 mSEK (6.2) Operating losses for the quarter amounted to -19.9mSEK (-23.6). Net financial costs amounted to 0 mSEK (-0.1)and relate to interest costs for right-of-useassets. Tax loss carry forward amounted to mSEK 331.7 at the end of the reporting period. Comprehensive income amounted to -19.9mSEK (-23.6). Investments, primarily development, amounted to 1.3 mSEK (4.6).

Consolidated profit and loss

First Quarter

Full Year

2021

2020

2020

SEK thousands

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Net revenue

1 950

567

1 367

Other operating income

325

0

442

Other external costs

-11 846

-11 605

-45 551

Staff costs

-6 264

-8 183

-35 022

Own work capitalized

813

1 823

4 064

Operational costs

-17 297

-17 965

-76 509

Depreciation/write-down

-4 869

-6 170

-133 360

Total operating costs

-22 166

-24 135

-209 869

EBIT

-19 891

-23 568

-208 060

Net financial income

4

-76

-119

EBT

-19 887

-23 644

-208 179

Tax

0

0

-20 936

NET PROFIT

-19 887

-23 644

-229 115

Comprehensive income

Translation differences

0

0

0

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-19 887

-23 644

-229 115

Earnings per share (SEK)

-0.4

-0.8

-7.3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

2021

2020

2020

SEK thousands

Mar. 31

Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Capitalized development

18 205

36 992

20 899

Goodwill

0

104 490

0

Tangible assets

584

813

640

Right-of-use assets

2 345

6 518

3 128

Financial assets

0

500

0

Deferred tax assets

0

20 936

0

Total fixed assets

21 134

170 249

24 667

Accounts receivable

910

281

1 994

Other receivables

2 483

4 434

1 779

Cash in bank

69 262

71 915

87 811

Total current assets

72 655

76 630

91 584

TOTAL ASSETS

93 789

246 879

116 251

Share Capital

2 398

1 196

1 610

Share Capital under registration

0

414

788

Other contributed capital

492 403

417 024

492 391

Translation reserve

5

5

5

Accumulated profit/loss

-413 042

-187 683

-393 155

Total equity

81 764

230 956

101 639

Leasing liability; long-term

0

3 216

0

Lease liability; short-term

2 476

3 409

3 281

Accounts payable

4 781

3 312

5 159

Other liabilities

4 768

5 986

6 172

Total current liabilities

12 025

15 923

14 612

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

93 789

246 879

116 251

Change in Equity

First Quarter

Full Year

2021

2020

2020

SEK thousands

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Opening balance

101 639

187 847

187 847

Net Profit

-19 887

-23 644

-229 115

Warrant premium

131

0

379

New Issue1)

-119

66 753

142 528

Closing Balance

81 764

230 956

101 639

  1. New issues in quarter: no new issue was conducted during the quarter, but 119 tSEK relates to the new issue conducted in November, 2020 and registered in January, 2021.
    Rights issue Q1, 2020: 74 622 Tkr reduced with related costs of 7 869 tSEK.
    Total issues in year: 153 329 tSEK reduced with related costs of 10,801 tSEK.

This publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event

Financial position

The balance sheet reflects continued investments in the proprietary product that amounted to 18.2 mSEK (37.0) at the end of the period. The lower net amount is not a reflection on future earnings expectations, but rather a reflection of the fact that the Company is fairly young and has adopted a conservative policy with low capitalization and high depreciation rates.

Goodwill amounted to mSEK 0 (104.5). Cash balance at the end of the period was MSEK 69.3 mSEK (71.9).

Cash flow

QUARTER: Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -16.3 mSEK (-16.8) as a result of investments in product development in combination with, as yet limited revenues. Cash flow amounted to -18.5 mSEK (45.2). Investment amounted to -1.3 mSEK (-4.6) related primarily to capitalized development. Financing amounted to 0.9 mSEK (66.6), where last year included the rights issue.

Cash flow

First Quarter

Full Year

2021

2020

2020

SEK thousands

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Earnings before taxes

-19 887

-23 644

-208 179

Depreciation/write-down

4 869

6 170

133 360

Other non-cash items

131

0

551

Change in working capital

-1 402

635

4 312

Cash flow from

Operating activities

-16 289

-16 839

-69 956

Investment activities

-1 336

-4 576

-8 208

Financing activities

-924

66 625

139 271

Cash flow for the period

-18 549

45 210

61 106

Cash at beginning of period

87 811

26 705

26 705

Cash at close of period

69 262

71 915

87 811

Interim Report Q1, 2021

2

this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Financial reporting - Parent Company

Parent Company Profit and Loss

2021

2020

SEK thousand

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Net revenue

1 463

450

Other operating income

0

0

Other external costs

-3 073

-3 476

Staff costs

-333

-236

Total operating expenses

-3 406

-3 712

EBIT

-1 943

-3 262

Net financial income

34

2

EBT

-1 909

-3 260

Tax

0

0

NET PROFIT

-1 909

-3 260

FRISQ Holding AB's primary focus is Group administration. Net revenue amounted to 1.5 mSEK (0.4) year to date and reflect invoicing to subsidiaries for administrative services. Operating losses amounted to -1.9 MSEK (-3.3) year to date. Costs in the Parent Company are primarily driven by the company's listing on Nasdaq First North. Net financial income amounted to MSEK 0 mSEK (0).

Warrant programs FRISQ Holding AB

The warrant programs issued in FRISQ Holding AB aim to align shareholders and employee incentives. The warrants have been transferred at market price based on independent valuations and are subject to customary recalculations in connection with share issues, etc. For additional information see AGM announcements from relevant years.

Program 2017, a direct issue where warrants were issued to secure FRISQ's commitment, given fulfillment of certain conditions, to pay an additional consideration for the acquisition of new care path concepts, and associated prototype code. It allows a maximum 1,100,000 warrants each entitling to the subscription of one share, by no later than 31 May 2022, at a price of 0.05 SEK corresponding to the share's quota value.

Program 2018:1, with a maximum of 600,000 warrants, aimed at key employees in the Group. The subscription period is June 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one share at a price of 44 SEK. If fully subscribed the share capital will increase by SEK 29,994.

Program 2020/2026, for the Director Lars Björk for his involvement in the establishment of FRISQ in the US. The program includes 320,000 warrants, of which 300,000 warrants are awarded to Lars Björk without consideration, and 20,000 are allocated to cover related. The warrants are earned over three years. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe to one new share, by 15 April 2026, at a price of 11.44 SEK. If fully subscribed, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 16 000.

inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and

Parent Company Balance Sheet

2021

2020

Program

2020/2024,

with

a

maximum

of 2,000,000

warrants

(maximum

of approximately

4% of total

shares), aimed

at key

SEK thousand

Mar. 31

Dec. 31

employees and individuals in the Group. The subscription period is

Financial assets

29 063

29 063

1 January - 31 March 2024. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe

Total fixed assets

29 063

29 063

to one share at a price corresponding to 200 % of the average volume

Other receivables

725

774

weighted price 1-12 March 2021; but no lower than 9 SEK/share. If fully

Cash in bank

67 279

68 924

subscribed, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 100 000.

Total current assets

68 004

69 698

Full subscription of the above

programs

would increase

the total

TOTAL ASSETS

97 067

98 761

number of shares by 8,4%.

Share capital

2 398

1 610

Share capital under registration

0

788

Accounting principles and other information

Share premium reserve

491 641

491 761

Accumulated profit/loss

-398 511

-396 735

Shares FRISQ Holding AB's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North

Total equity

95 528

97 424

under the stock symbol FRISQ since October 12, 2016. The number of

Accounts payable

981

1 112

shares as per end of the period were 47 954 773.

Other liabilities

558

225

The Group Structure

encompasses the

parent company FRISQ

Total current liabilities

1 539

1 337

Holding AB, org. no. 556959-2867 and the wholly owned subsidiaries

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

97 067

98 761

FRISQ AB, org. no. 556783-5664; FRISQ USA Holding Inc., with its own wholly owned US based subsidiary FRISQ LLC; and FRISQ UK Ltd. The US and UK subsidiaries are in the process of being established. The Group's operating activities are conducted in FRISQ AB.

This publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of

Number of Shares

First Quarter

Full Year

2021

2020

2020

Number of Shares

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Opening

32 204 773

23 918 202

23 918 202

Closing

47 954 773

32 204 773

32 204 773

Of which BTA:s under registration

0

8 286 571

0

Average

45 285 281

29 017 630

31 412 341

Fully paid subscription shares, in Sw. Betalda Tecknad Aktie (BTA)

The new issue conducted in November 2020, was registered in January 2021, at which time the number of shares increased by 15,750,000 to 47,954,773.

Employees

The average number of employees during the quarter was 27 (33). At the close of the quarter FRISQ had 25 (33) employees. There have been no material transactions with related parties other than one Board Members who invoiced a total of TSEK 60 for consulting services.

The accounting principles governing this report adhere to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, and IFRS as adopted by the EU and RFR 1. The Parent Company applies the Annual Accounting Act and RFR 2. This report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. The accounting policies applied herein are consistent with the latest published Annual Report. New and amended standards adopted from the current year are not deemed to have any material impact on the Group's financial position.

This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Risks and uncertainties exist given that FRISQ is a relatively young company with limited revenue generation. It is therefore not yet possible to make sales or profit predictions until a stable earning level is achieved. As long as product development continues, the company is in need of additional external capital injections. FRISQ is dependent upon being able to enter into licensing and partnership agreements and upon several permits, remuneration systems and associated laws, regulations, decisions by government authorities and praxes (which can change). FRISQ is also dependent on intellectual property rights which are difficult to protect via registration. In addition, FRISQ is dependent on the access to care staff - which is difficult to predict under the current pandemic. The Board's view of risks and uncertainties has not changed. For further information, see Risks and Uncertainties in the last published Annual Report.

Statement of assurance This report has been adopted by the Board of FRISQ Holding AB on 20 April 2021. The Board and the Managing Director, certify that this interim report provides a fair assessment of the Parent Company, Group's activities, financial position, profits and describes material risks and uncertainties.

Interim Report Q1, 2021

3

Disclaimer

Frisq Holding AB published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRISQ HOLDING AB (PUBL)
02:02aFRISQ  : Interim Report Q1, 2021 – Turnover exceeding previous full year
PU
04/01FRISQ  : Monthly newsletter March 2021
PU
03/10FRISQ  : Ulrika Jones announced as new CFO
AQ
02/23FRISQ  : Survey shows that Swedes request more digitalized health care
PU
02/17FRISQ  : Swedes not happy with their healthcare – many feel that it's beco..
PU
01/29FRISQ  : Annual Report for 2020 is published
PU
01/28FRISQ  : Report Q4 and Full Year 2020
PU
01/28FRISQ  : Notice of annual general meeting in Frisq Holding AB (publ)
AQ
2020FRISQ  : Monthly newsletter December 2020
PU
2020MONTHLY NEWSLETTER : November 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,37 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2020 -229 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net cash 2020 84,5 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 199 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 165x
EV / Sales 2020 27,7x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FRISQ HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
FRISQ Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Thaw Chief Executive Officer
Ulrika Jones Chief Financial Officer
Mats Lars Staffan L. Lindstrand Chairman
Hannes Palm Chief Operational Officer
Per-Egon Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRISQ HOLDING AB (PUBL)9.21%24
SNAP INC.20.71%92 384
ANGI INC.27.25%8 401
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-32.51%7 688
GRUBHUB INC.-2.92%6 724
MOMO INC.4.87%3 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ