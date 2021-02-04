DGAP-DD : Fritz Nols AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
04.02.2021 / 17:55
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Arnd Christofer
Last name(s): Frohne
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Fritz Nols AG
b) LEI
391200NAGZLTTGT0NE07
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005070908
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.02 EUR 19149.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.02 EUR 19149.10 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-26; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Fritz Nols AG
Bleichstr. 2-4
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.fritznols.com
64480 04.02.2021
