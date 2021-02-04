Log in
DGAP-DD : Fritz Nols AG english

02/04/2021 | 11:56am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
04.02.2021 / 17:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Arnd Christofer 
 
 Last name(s): Frohne 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Fritz Nols AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200NAGZLTTGT0NE07 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005070908 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.02 EUR       19149.10 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.02 EUR      19149.10 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-01-26; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Fritz Nols AG 
              Bleichstr. 2-4 
              60313 Frankfurt 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fritznols.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64480 04.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

