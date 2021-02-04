DGAP-DD : Fritz Nols AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.02.2021 / 17:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Arnd Christofer Last name(s): Frohne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fritz Nols AG b) LEI 391200NAGZLTTGT0NE07 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005070908 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.02 EUR 19149.10 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.02 EUR 19149.10 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-26; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

