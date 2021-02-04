Log in
Fritz Nols AG    FNG   DE0005070908

FRITZ NOLS AG

(FNG)
Fritz Nols AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/04/2021 | 11:56am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2021 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arnd Christofer
Last name(s): Frohne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fritz Nols AG

b) LEI
391200NAGZLTTGT0NE07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005070908

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.02 EUR 19149.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.02 EUR 19149.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fritz Nols AG
Bleichstr. 2-4
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.fritznols.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64480  04.02.2021 


© EQS 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
V. Pommern-Peglow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tibor Irwan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andree Freelandt Member-Supervisory Board
Arnd C. Frohne Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRITZ NOLS AG46.67%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.18%34 829
TELEPERFORMANCE4.87%20 089
UNITED RENTALS8.15%18 108
LG CORP.18.29%16 205
EDENRED-0.06%13 708
