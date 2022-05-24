Log in
    FCM   IT0005378457

FRIULCHEM S.P.A.

(FCM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/23 11:35:10 am EDT
1.030 EUR   +0.98%
05:09aFRIULCHEM S P A : Euronext Growth Conference
PU
2021FRIULCHEM S P A : Signs an agreement with an italian pharmaceutical company
PU
2021Friulchem S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Friulchem S p A : Euronext Growth Conference

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Euronext Growth

Conference

May 24, 2022

Today's speakers

Disma Giovanni

Carlo

Mazzola

Marelli

CEO & Investor

CFO

Relations

2

Agenda

  • Company Overview
  • Market Vet & Human
  • BU Vet & Human
  • Strategic Guidelines
  • Achievements
  • Financials FY2021
  • Appendix

3

Company Overview

4

Friulchem at a glance

Leading Italian operator active at an international level in R&D and in the production for third party of semi-finished and finished products containing active pharmaceutical ingredients and food supplements.

Specialization in:

  • drug delivery for the Veterinary sector - BU VET
  • development of dossiers for generic drugs in the Human sector - BU Human

Listed at the EGM since July 2019.

Headquartered in Milan with the production plants located in the industrial area of Vivaro (Friuli Venezia Giulia) and in Magny-en-Vexin (France).

FY2021 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

MAIN CLIENTS

Value of Production

Vet € 16.3 million

€ 24.5 million

Human € 6.6 million

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

NFP

€ 1.6 million

6.4 %

€ 3.1 million

5

Disclaimer

Friulchem S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28,6 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net income 2022 0,40 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net Debt 2022 2,90 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,18 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 100%
