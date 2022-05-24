Friulchem S p A : Euronext Growth Conference

Friulchem at a glance

Leading Italian operator active at an international level in R&D and in the production for third party of semi-finished and finished products containing active pharmaceutical ingredients and food supplements.

Specialization in:

drug delivery for the Veterinary sector - BU VET

BU VET development of dossiers for generic drugs in the Human sector - BU Human

Listed at the EGM since July 2019.

Headquartered in Milan with the production plants located in the industrial area of Vivaro (Friuli Venezia Giulia) and in Magny-en-Vexin (France).