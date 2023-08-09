EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2023 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/

Language:English
Company:FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Internet:www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

 
