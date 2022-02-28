Log in
    CEA   DE0006201106

FRIWO AG

(CEA)
  Report
FRIWO AG: Tobias Tunsch appointed as Chief Financial Officer of FRIWO AG

02/28/2022 | 05:04am EST
DGAP-Media / 28.02.2022 / 11:02

Tobias Tunsch appointed as Chief Financial Officer of FRIWO AG

Ostbevern, 28th February 2022 - The Supervisory Board of FRIWO AG has appointed Mr. Tobias Tunsch (53) as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1st March 2022. Mr. Tunsch has already been working for FRIWO since May last year; he had supported the FRIWO Group as an external advisor in the finance department after the departure of the former CFO Ulrich Lammers. As a result, the board of FRIWO AG, which also includes Rolf Schwirz as CEO, will once again consist of two people.

Tobias Tunsch has decades of experience in leading positions at well-known industrial companies, including Siemens VDO Automotive, Takata-Petri and Grammer. From mid-2016, he was a partner and co-owner of the European consulting network Bonum Executive Advisory, whose range of services focuses on advising and supporting top management functions in companies.

Richard G. Ramsauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FRIWO AG: "Tobias Tunsch has made an important contribution in recent months to guiding FRIWO through the difficult Corona year 2021 and at the same time driving the further development of the company. I am pleased that he has decided to continue on this path now in the board function as well."


Contact Investor Relations and media
FRIWO AG
Ina Klassen
ir@friwo.com

About FRIWO:

The listed FRIWO AG (General Standard, Frankfurt) with its headquarters in Ostbevern/Northrhine Westphalia is an international manufacturer of technically leading power-supply devices and e-drive solutions. FRIWO provides a whole host of applications with tailored systems from a single source. FRIWO, founded in 1971, has transformed itself from a provider of power-supply products to a full line supplier of sophisticated and tailorized e-mobility solutions. Today, the product portfolio does not only include premium power supply solutions, but also battery charging solutions for a wide range of applications. Furthermore, all components of a modern electric drive solution are also available: from the display, motor control unit and drive unit to the control software. With modern development centers, manufacturing facilities and sales locations in Europe, Asia and the US, FRIWO is present in all of the world's key markets. FRIWO's key customers are leading brands in their respective markets and have embedded FRIWO products in order to provide superior quality to their customers. Main shareholder of FRIWO AG is a subsidiary of VTC GmbH & Co. KG, Munich. For further information, please visit our website at https://www.friwo.com/en/.



End of Media Release

Issuer: FRIWO AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2532 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)2532 81-129
E-mail: ir@friwo.com
Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
ISIN: DE0006201106
WKN: 620110
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1289975

 
End of News DGAP Media

1289975  28.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
