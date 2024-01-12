FRMO Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported negative revenue was USD 10.54 million compared to revenue of USD 106.88 million a year ago. Net income was USD 4.7 million compared to USD 34.87 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.79 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 78.59 million compared to USD 141.12 million a year ago. Net income was USD 37.03 million compared to USD 42.35 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.84 compared to USD 0.96 a year ago.