FRMO : Nine Months Financial Statements at February 28, 2022

Quarterly Report

For the Quarter Ended February 28, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of February 28, 2022 [Current Reporting Period], the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 44,017,781

As of November 30, 2021 [Prior Reporting Period], the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 44,017,781

As of May 31, 2021 [Prior Completed Fiscal Year End], the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 44,012,781

1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. is an active corporation incorporated in the state of Delaware in November 1993. The name of the Corporation was changed from FRM Nexus (a Delaware Corporation) to FRMO Corp. on November 29, 2000.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1 North Lexington Avenue, Suite 12C

White Plains, NY 10601

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: FRMO Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 30262F205 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 90,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 44,017,781 Number of shares in the Public Float: 13,733,240 Total number of shareholders of record: 58

Transfer Agent

Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. 1717 Arch Street, Suite 1300

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Preferred Stock N/A $0.001 2,000,000 None

3) Issuance History

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Number of Shares outstanding as of May 31, 2019 Opening Balance: Common: 43,976,781 Preferred: None Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuanc e? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable) Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing? Exemption or Registration Type? August 19, 2019 Option Exercise Option exercise of 50,000 shares of common stock at price of $1.99 per share (Grant date: 12/16/2009) Common Value of Shares at issuance $7.23 per share Yes Option Exercised by Hugh Ross Option Exercise Shares are restricted for at least 1 year from issue date. Shares carry the customary Securities Act of 1933 legend. August 30, 2019 Option Exercise Option exercise of 3,000 shares of common stock at price of $1.95 per share (Grant date: 10/11/2012 Common Value of Shares at issuance $7.20 per share Yes Option Exercised by Jay Hirschson Option Exercise Shares are restricted for at least 1 year from issue date. Shares carry the customary Securities Act of 1933 legend. October 10, 2019 Option Exercise Option exercise of 3,000 shares of common stock at price of $1.95 per share (Grant date: 10/11/2012 Common Value of Shares at issuance $6.10 per share Yes Option Exercised by Allan Kornfeld Option Exercise Shares are restricted for at least 1 year from issue date. Shares carry the customary Securities Act of 1933 legend. October 10, 2019 Option grant Option grant to purchase 5,000 shares of common stock, exercise price of $6.10 per share Common N/A N/A Option Granted to Allan Kornfeld Director Compensation Options are unexercised. Will be restricted upon exercise. Registration of these Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 10, 2019 Option grant Option grant to purchase 3,000 shares of common stock, exercise price of $6.10 per share Common N/A N/A Option Granted to Jay Hirschson Director Compensation Options are unexercised. Will be restricted upon exercise. Registration of these Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 8, 2020 Option grant Option grant to purchase 5,000 shares Common N/A N/A Option Granted to Allan Kornfeld Director Compensation Options are unexercised. Will be Registration of these Shares under of common stock, exercise price of $6.04 per share restricted upon exercise. the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 8, 2020 Option grant Option grant to purchase 3,000 shares of common stock, exercise price of $6.04 per share Common N/A N/A Option Granted to Jay Hirschson Director Compensation Options are unexercised. Will be restricted upon exercise. Registration of these Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 14, 2020 Shares repurchased, cancelled, and retired to authorized and unissued. 20,000 Common Price paid was $4.88 per share, per stock purchase agreement under existing stock repurchase program. No No issuance; shares were cancelled and retired to authorized and unissued N/A Restriction does not apply to shares repurchased by Company Registration of these Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 7, 2021 Option grant Option grant to purchase 5,000 shares of common stock, exercise price of $10.85 per share Common N/A N/A Option Granted to Allan Kornfeld Director Compensation Options are unexercised. Will be restricted upon exercise. Registration of these Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 7, 2021 Option grant Option grant to purchase 3,000 shares of common stock, exercise price of $10.85 per share Common N/A N/A Option Granted to Jay Hirschson Director Compensation Options are unexercised. Will be restricted upon exercise. Registration of these Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is not required pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. October 7, 2021 Option Exercise Option exercise of 5,000 shares of common stock at price of $9.18 per share Grant date: 10/7/2014 Common Value of Shares at issuance $10.85 per share Yes Option Exercised by Allan Kornfeld Option Exercise Shares are restricted for at least 1 year from issue date. Shares carry the customary Securities Act of 1933 legend. Shares Outstanding on: February 28, 2022 Ending Balance: Common: 44,017,781 Preferred: None

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒

4)Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS

B. The financial statements listed in items 4C - 4H are appended to this Disclosure Statement.: C. Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm D. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets E. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income F. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity G. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows H. Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 5) Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):

Name: Victor Brodsky Title: Consultant Relationship to Issuer: Consultant

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")

The corporation is an intellectual capital firm identifying and managing investment strategies and business opportunities.

B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. Fromex Equity Corp., a Delaware corporation, is a wholly owned subsidiary of FRMO Corp. The Company also holds a 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics LLC ("Horizon") and earns substantially all of its advisory fees from Horizon. As of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, the Company held a 21.91% and 22.02% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC ("HKHA"), a company formed by Horizon and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of the Company. Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company's principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company's financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.09% and 77.98% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021. Total stockholders' equity includes, as a separate item, the amount attributable to the noncontrolling interests. The Company maintains its corporate office in White Plains, New York. Investment Concentration The following are the approximate amounts of the Company's investments in equity securities held directly and indirectly, through its various investments in managed funds, amounting to greater than 10% of stockholders' equity attributable to the Company ("Equity"). None of the Company's other direct or indirect investments were greater than 10% of Equity as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021. As of February 28, 2022 Investment Amount Equity (unaudited) Investment A Investment B As of May 31, 2021 Percent of Percent of Amount Equity $ 69,950,000 41.9% $ 83,425,000 44.1% $ 24,284,000 14.5% $ 22,448,000 11.9%

C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services: Holding Company

6)Issuer's Facilities

Company leases fully furnished office space from Horizon Kinetics LLC at 1 North Lexington Avenue, Suite 12C, White Plains, New York 10601. The lease term is one year renewable for consecutive one-year periods until terminated.