Froch : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to suspend operation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07 2.Company name:Century Nova Steel Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: Froch Enterptise Co., Ltd. owns 100% shareholding to this subsidiary via a third area. 5.Cause of occurrence: In compliance with the flexibility management directed by Xi-Shan District Government of Wuxi City, the operation of Century Nova Steel Co., Ltd. has been suspended from April 08, and pending further notification from local government for resumption. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Perform closed management and PCR tests in compliance with local government's COVID-19 policy. (2)Keep close contact with both customers and suppliers to adjust deliveries accordingly. (3)Observe closely with the development of the pandemic and act accordingly to secure the company's environment and the health of the colleagues. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Currently no significant impact on the Company's financial and sales situations. Will update when necessary.