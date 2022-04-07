Froch : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to suspend operation.
04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Provided by: FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/07
Time of announcement
22:33:21
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to
cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy
to suspend operation.
Date of events
2022/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:Century Nova Steel Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
Froch Enterptise Co., Ltd. owns 100% shareholding to
this subsidiary via a third area.
5.Cause of occurrence:
In compliance with the flexibility management directed by
Xi-Shan District Government of Wuxi City, the operation of
Century Nova Steel Co., Ltd. has been suspended from
April 08, and pending further notification from local
government for resumption.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Perform closed management and PCR tests in compliance
with local government's COVID-19 policy.
(2)Keep close contact with both customers
and suppliers to adjust deliveries accordingly.
(3)Observe closely with the development of the pandemic
and act accordingly to secure the company's environment
and the health of the colleagues.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Currently no significant impact
on the Company's financial and sales situations. Will update when necessary.
