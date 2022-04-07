Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Froch Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2030   TW0002030004

FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
33.30 TWD    0.00%
10:43aFROCH : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to suspend operation.
PU
04/06FROCH : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary for the resumption of production
PU
04/05FROCH : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Froch : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to suspend operation.

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 22:33:21
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to
cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy
to suspend operation.
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:Century Nova Steel Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
Froch Enterptise Co., Ltd. owns 100% shareholding to
this subsidiary via a third area.
5.Cause of occurrence:
In compliance with the flexibility management directed by
Xi-Shan District Government of Wuxi City, the operation of
Century Nova Steel Co., Ltd. has been suspended from
April 08, and pending further notification from local
government for resumption.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Perform closed management and PCR tests in compliance
with local government's COVID-19 policy.
(2)Keep close contact with both customers
and suppliers to adjust deliveries accordingly.
(3)Observe closely with the development of the pandemic
and act accordingly to secure the company's environment
and the health of the colleagues.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Currently no significant impact
on the Company's financial and sales situations. Will update when necessary.

Disclaimer

FROCH ENTERPRISE Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
10:43aFROCH : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's ..
PU
04/06FROCH : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary for the resumption of production
PU
04/05FROCH : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's ..
PU
03/30FROCH : The operation of the subsidiary has been suspended between March 31, 2022 and Apri..
PU
03/17Froch Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/17FROCH : Board of Directors Approved the Extension of the Matured Endorsement for the Subsi..
PU
03/17FROCH : Board of Directors Approved the Allocation of Dividends
PU
03/17FROCH : Board of Directors Approved the Convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
03/17Froch Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
03/17FROCH : Announcement of FROCH Board of Directors Meeting's Approval of 2021 Financial Stat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 239 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2021 1 205 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net Debt 2021 6 279 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
Yield 2021 6,75%
Capitalization 9 117 M 317 M 317 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Froch Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 33,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ping Yao Chang Chairman & General Manager
Yi Cheng Shih Director, IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shun Te Wen Independent Director
Shu Fu Wang Independent Director
Ying Fang Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.12.31%325
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.1.26%25 387
JSW STEEL LIMITED12.44%23 349
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION11.32%21 089
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.3.52%16 826
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-16.85%16 630