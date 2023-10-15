8,223,200 Equity Shares of Frog Cellsat Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

8,223,200 Equity Shares of Frog Cellsat Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 7-OCT-2022 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 an aggregate of 20.00% of the post offer capital, held by the Promoters shall be considered as Promoter?s Contribution (?Promoter?s Contribution?) and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of commencement of commercial production or date of allotment, whichever is later. The lock-in of the Promoter?s Contribution would be created as per applicable law and procedure and details of the same shall also be provided to the Stock Exchange before listing of the Equity Shares.



In addition to minimum 20.00% of the post-Offer shareholding of the Company held by the Promoters (locked in for three years as specified above), in accordance with regulation 238 (b) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the entire pre- offer share capital of the Company shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in this Offer.