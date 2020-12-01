Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CLCT, INFO, SNSS, RESI, CIT

12/01/2020 | 01:14am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC for $75.25 per share. If you are a Collectors Universe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Viracta stockholders will receive shares of newly issued Sunesis common stock. Sunesis stockholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Sunesis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $16.25 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own. If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-merger-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--clct-info-snss-resi-cit-301182140.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
