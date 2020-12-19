Log in
FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORPORATION

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - CIT, RESI, TNAV, ALSK, NAV

12/19/2020 | 04:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own. If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $16.25 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share. If you are a Telenav shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3.00 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--cit-resi-tnav-alsk-nav-301196367.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


