Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontdoor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTDR   US35905A1097

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:53 2023-01-25 pm EST
25.91 USD   +0.52%
02:46pAmerican Home Shield Offering $150 Off Annual Plan
BU
01/10Frontdoor Releases its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
01/05Frontdoor Appoints Kerri Jones as Chief People Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Home Shield Offering $150 Off Annual Plan

01/25/2023 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced a special offer for new members. From January 25 – 27, 2023, new members can receive $150 off any annual home service warranty plan.*

“We are offering a huge discount on our home service plans,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief marketing officer. “American Home Shield products are designed to provide homeowners with tremendous value and budget protection for home systems and appliances.”

A home service plan is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t, like normal wear and tear.

“The ShieldSilver, ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum plans provide varying levels of coverage at prices homeowners will find attractive,” Collins said.

This exclusive offer is available to new members only and must be redeemed January 25 – 27 using promotion code COZY150.*

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com/contracts.

*Offer expires 01/27/2023. Offer not valid in AK, New York City, or Hawaii. Not valid in conjunction with a real estate transaction. Available to new customers only; discount cannot be applied to previous purchases. Discount only available for single-family homes under 5,000 sq. ft. (includes condos and townhouses). Offers may not be combined.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FRONTDOOR, INC.
02:46pAmerican Home Shield Offering $150 Off Annual Plan
BU
01/10Frontdoor Releases its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
01/05Frontdoor Appoints Kerri Jones as Chief People Officer
BU
01/05Frontdoor, Inc. Appoints Kerri Jones as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer
CI
2022American Home Shield Offering $150 off Annual Plan
BU
2022Frontdoor, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
2022Frontdoor Appoints Jessica Ross as CFO
MT
2022Frontdoor, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
2022Frontdoor Names Jessica Ross as New CFO
BU
2022Frontdoor, Inc. Appoints Jessica P. Ross as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTDOOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 655 M - -
Net income 2022 52,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 100 M 2 100 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 081
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart FRONTDOOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontdoor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTDOOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,77 $
Average target price 26,80 $
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Cobb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica P Ross Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Piras Thiyagarajan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sena M. Kwawu Senior Vice President-Operations
Liane J. Pelletier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTDOOR, INC.23.89%2 100
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL2.40%10 889
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.6.07%2 971
DUSKIN CO., LTD.0.77%1 136
ROVER GROUP, INC.1.09%682
IBJ, INC.1.53%308