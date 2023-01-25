American Home Shield Offering $150 Off Annual Plan

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced a special offer for new members. From January 25 – 27, 2023, new members can receive $150 off any annual home service warranty plan.*

“We are offering a huge discount on our home service plans,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief marketing officer. “American Home Shield products are designed to provide homeowners with tremendous value and budget protection for home systems and appliances.”

A home service plan is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t, like normal wear and tear.

“The ShieldSilver, ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum plans provide varying levels of coverage at prices homeowners will find attractive,” Collins said.

This exclusive offer is available to new members only and must be redeemed January 25 – 27 using promotion code COZY150.*

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com/contracts.

*Offer expires 01/27/2023. Offer not valid in AK, New York City, or Hawaii. Not valid in conjunction with a real estate transaction. Available to new customers only; discount cannot be applied to previous purchases. Discount only available for single-family homes under 5,000 sq. ft. (includes condos and townhouses). Offers may not be combined.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

