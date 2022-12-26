Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Frontdoor, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FTDR   US35905A1097

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
19.55 USD   -0.61%
07:01aAmerican Home Shield Offering $150 off Annual Plan
BU
12/12Frontdoor, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/05Frontdoor Appoints Jessica Ross as CFO
MT
American Home Shield Offering $150 off Annual Plan

12/26/2022 | 07:01am EST
Offer Available to New Members December 27 – 29, 2022

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced a special offer for new members. From December 27 - 29, 2022, new members can receive $150 off any annual home service warranty plan*.

“This is a great offer that provides even more value for a home service plan,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief marketing officer. “American Home Shield products are consistently rated as among the best home service plans and provide homeowners with tremendous value and protection against unexpected hits to their budget.”

A home service plan is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t, like normal wear and tear.

American Home Shield offers home service plans to fit any budget. “The ShieldSilver, ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum plans provide varying levels of coverage at prices homeowners will find attractive,” Collins said.

This exclusive offer is available to new members only and must be redeemed December 27 - 29 using promotion code SAVE150*.

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com/contracts.

*Offer expires on December 29, 2022, applies to currently available pricing, and is not valid in Alaska, New York City, or certain ZIP Codes in Hawaii. Offer not valid in conjunction with a real estate transaction, or to active American Home Shield members. Discount only applicable to condos, townhouses, and single-family homes under 5,000 sq. ft.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.


© Business Wire 2022
