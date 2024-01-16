Official FRONTDOOR, INC. press release

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home warranty plans, is offering military veterans and currently serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces $35* off any of American Home Shield’s three annual home warranty plans. This offer, which is on top of any other sitewide discount being offered when the veteran signs up, begins January 15, 2024 and currently has no end date.

All homeowners who are U.S. military veterans are eligible – this means anyone who was honorably discharged from any of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard, or who is currently serving on active duty or in the Reserves or National Guard.

“We are very proud of our veterans and want to show them how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief revenue officer. “It’s not a matter of whether an appliance or system like your heater or air conditioning will break down. It will, it’s just a matter of time. So we want our veterans to be prepared with a discount on a plan that helps protect their budgets and gives them peace of mind.”

A home warranty is a one-year contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t.

“American Home Shield has three annual plans that offer varying levels of coverage to meet homeowners where they are,” Collins said. “And for veterans or currently serving members of the armed forces, the $35 off per year is in addition to any other sitewide discounts that may be occurring at that time.”

For more information, please visit shopping.ahs.com/military for coverage details, including fees, limits, and limitations and exclusions.*

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home warranty plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit frontdoorhome.com.

