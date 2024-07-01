Be Warranty with AHS ShieldGold or ShieldSilver plans, now available to new members for 50 percent off

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) brand and the nation’s leading provider of home warranties, is offering new members 50 percent off its most popular plan, ShieldGold, as well as ShieldSilver, for a limited time only.

“With home repair and maintenance costs continuing to rise, we know the stress that puts on homeowners across the nation,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor Chief Revenue Officer. “For us, that means helping them worry a little less by offering a significant discount on home warranty plans that helps protect homeowners from the inconvenience and cost of unexpected breakdowns of major home systems and appliances.”

A home warranty is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t, like normal wear and tear.

“An American Home Shield home warranty helps make home ownership more enjoyable and less stressful,” says Collins. “When you warranty your home, that comes with the support of a team of experts that are always in your corner.”

With 50 percent off, the ShieldSilver plan, which helps protect parts of 14 major systems such as heating and cooling systems, electrical systems and plumbing systems, sells for approximately $20 per month on average. The ShieldGold plan expands protection to 23 items, including everything in ShieldSilver plus nine every day appliances. With the 50 percent discount, it sells for approximately $30 per month on average.

The 50 percent off offer is available for a limited time only to new members for first year ShieldGold and ShieldSilver base plans. For more information about this offer and how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.shopping.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com/contracts.

New Jersey Residents: The product being offered is a service contract and is separate and distinct from any product or service warranty which may be provided by the home builder or manufacturer.

About Frontdoor, Inc.

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

