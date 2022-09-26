Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontdoor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTDR   US35905A1097

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
20.52 USD    0.00%
05:16pFrontdoor, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/25Frontdoor, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Frontdoor to $27 From $31, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontdoor, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Results

09/26/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results and hold a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Participants may join this conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or international participants, 1-929-526-1599) and entering conference ID 780482. Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast which will include a slide presentation highlighting the company’s results. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit https://investors.frontdoorhome.com.

The call will be available for replay for approximately 60 days. To access the replay of this call, please call 1-866-813-9403 and enter conference ID 925307 (international participants: +44-204-525-0658, conference ID 925307). To view a replay of the webcast, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

FTDR-Financial


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FRONTDOOR, INC.
05:16pFrontdoor, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/25Frontdoor, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Frontdoor to $27 From $31, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
08/04FRONTDOOR, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on Frontdoor, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 7, 2021.
CI
08/04Frontdoor Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Higher Revenue; Cuts 2022 Guidance; Share..
MT
08/04Frontdoor : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Transcript : Frontdoor, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Frontdoor Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 5 percent to $487 Million; Ou..
BU
08/04Frontdoor : Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 5 percent to $487 Million; - F..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTDOOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 645 M - -
Net income 2022 63,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 672 M 1 672 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 081
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart FRONTDOOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontdoor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTDOOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,52 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Cobb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian K. Turcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Piras Thiyagarajan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sena M. Kwawu Senior Vice President-Operations
Liane J. Pelletier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTDOOR, INC.-44.01%1 672
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-18.37%9 137
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-52.61%2 626
DUSKIN CO., LTD.0.53%975
ROVER GROUP, INC.-67.18%585
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-72.72%310