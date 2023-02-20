Advanced search
Frontdoor, Inc. to Host Investor Day and Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

02/20/2023 | 08:01am EST
Frontdoor will release results after market on March 1, and leadership will present in New York on March 2, 2023

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. On March 2, 2023, several members of the leadership team will present at the company’s Investor Day event and provide an in-depth discussion of the company’s vision, strategy, and innovative new service offerings, as well as the 2022 financial results and 2023 financial outlook.

The event will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time). A live webcast, as well as the presentation slides, will be available to the public on the day of the event at investor relations home page. To view a replay of the webcast which will be available for 60 days after the event, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

Source: Frontdoor, Inc.
FTDR-Financial


© Business Wire 2023
