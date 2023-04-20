Advanced search
    FTDR   US35905A1097

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
  Report
04/20/2023
27.14 USD   -0.91%
Frontdoor Now Offering Huge Discount on New HVAC Systems

04/20/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
The program is available to paid members and can save members up to 50 percent off retail pricing

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is now offering members the opportunity to upgrade their HVAC system at a discount of up to 50 percent off the retail price.

This program applies to current and future paid members of Frontdoor, Inc. brands – American Home Shield, and HSA, - as well as the new Frontdoor brand that launched April 11.

An HVAC system is one of the largest purchases many consumers make, beyond the purchase of their home, with many retail systems selling for $10,000-$12,000 or more. Frontdoor offers some of the industry’s leading brands, and expert installation at prices that could save the average member thousands of dollars depending on their home, chosen system and local market conditions.

“The average HVAC system lasts about 15 years, so if your system is approaching that timeframe, or if you just want a better and more efficient system, now is an excellent time to upgrade under our highly discounted program,” said Vice President Dave Hannett, Frontdoor Pro’s general manager. “Additionally, home service plan members with a current covered HVAC claim may be able to choose to apply the cost of repair or replacement toward a new discounted system, subject to applicable plan limits.”

In addition to the cost savings, members can expect lower monthly energy bills due to the increased efficiency of modern HVAC systems. This means a new system can pay for itself over time. Additionally, members can receive tax credits from the government when the new HVAC meets environmental standards.

“The initial response to this program has been tremendous with many members choosing to upgrade now,” Hannett said. “As an additional incentive, financing is available, so members don’t have to pay all the costs up front.”

For current members to receive a quote on an upgrade for your home, visit your MyAccount for offers and availability, or the Frontdoor App for our new Frontdoor members. For non-members, if you are interested in becoming a member to take advantage of a discounted HVAC system, please visit www.ahs.com, or download the new Frontdoor App, and become a member for as little as $99 a year with Frontdoor Prime. Most AHS, HSA and Frontdoor Prime members have access to HVAC upgrades in their area, see ahs.com or Frontdoor.com for more details.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit frontdoorhome.com.

FTDR-company


© Business Wire 2023
