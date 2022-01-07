Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Frontdoor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTDR   US35905A1097

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frontdoor Publishes First Sustainability Report, Reinforcing the Company's Commitment to ESG

01/07/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today published its first corporate sustainability report. Frontdoor is committed to developing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that strengthen its value as a service provider, employer and global corporate citizen.

The company’s sustainability journey has been marked by meaningful initiatives and impacts since the company’s inception. This report reflects the company’s dedication to transparency in action and highlights its work in areas such as corporate governance, privacy and information security, employee relations and diversity and inclusion, community relations and environmental sustainability.

“We have made significant progress in our three years as a standalone company, and I’m proud of the meaningful work that our team is doing in this area,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive officer of Frontdoor. “We are in the early stages of our journey but are committed to continuing to strengthen our practices and disclosures and operating in a way that benefits those in the world around us.”

In its 2021 sustainability report, the company shares an overview of its activities in four key areas: strengthening the company, supporting its people, serving communities and sustaining the world.

Highlights of Frontdoor’s 2021 sustainability report include:

  • Appliance contractors who leveraged Streem technology, which uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning, to facilitate more remote service calls reported a 6 to 7 percent reduction in onsite diagnostic service trips from January 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021.
  • Frontdoor and the economy rely on skilled labor. In 2021, Frontdoor invested in the next generation of contractors in partnership with two trade schools, awarding more than two dozen scholarships to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades.
  • Creating a vibrant, productive workforce begins with a rewarding pay program. Frontdoor offers competitive compensation, including a $15 minimum wage, which is informed by benchmarking analysis and reviewed for equity.
  • Frontdoor received over 2 million service requests for appliances, water heaters and HVAC systems for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021, helping to enhance efficient consumption of natural resources and avoid waste through repair and refurbishment.

“The 2021 sustainability report is the first of many and demonstrates our belief that responsibility begins with accountability,” said Tibbens. “As we move forward, each year we will strive to make progress in the areas outlined in the document and ensure that our business practices are impactful, meaningful and sustainable over time.”

Visit frontdoorhome.com to view or download the company’s full sustainability report. The report incorporates disclosures under both the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,500 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 62,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

FTDR-Financial


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FRONTDOOR, INC.
05:57pFrontdoor Publishes First Sustainability Report, Reinforcing the Company's Commitment t..
BU
07:58aGoldman Sachs Downgrades Frontdoor to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $37 Fro..
MT
2021IN THE NEWS : Interview with Personal Finance Expert, Jean Chatzky
PU
2021Frontdoor Seeks Acquisitions
CI
2021Frontdoor to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
2021Frontdoor to Participate in 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit
BU
2021FRONTDOOR, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2021Tranche Update on Frontdoor, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 7, 2021.
CI
2021Truist Securities Adjusts Frontdoor PT to $53 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021Goldman Sachs Adjusts Frontdoor PT to $52 From $57, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRONTDOOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 598 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 198 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FRONTDOOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frontdoor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTDOOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 37,76 $
Average target price 48,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rexford J. Tibbens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Turcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William C. Cobb Independent Chairman
Piras Thiyagarajan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sena M. Kwawu Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTDOOR, INC.3.03%3 198
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-5.32%11 034
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-2.28%1 183
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.48%1 101
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO., LTD2.12%1 016
STUDIO ALICE CO.,LTD.-3.97%304