Frontdoor : names banking executive D. Steve Boland to board of directors Boland brings extensive expertise in consumer-focused, digitally enabled businesses to home services company - Form 8-K

Frontdoor names banking executive D. Steve Boland to board of directors

Boland brings extensive expertise in consumer-focused, digitally enabled businesses to home services company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - October 22, 2021- Frontdoor, Inc . (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation's leading provider of home service plans, announced today that it has expanded its board of directors to nine on October 21, 2021 and named D. Steve Boland to its board of directors effective immediately. Boland will also serve on the nominating and corporate governance committee.

Bolandcurrently serves as chief administrative officer for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing and other financial and risk management products and services. In his role, Boland oversees the delivery of Bank of America's full range of capabilities for clients through its local markets organization including more than 90 market presidents and teams, Public Policy, Environmental, Social & Governance, Corporate & Internal Communications, External Communications, Global Sports Sponsorships, Corporate Security and other related functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Frontdoor board. He brings significant experience with customer-focused, digitally enabled businesses, as well as a deep understanding of strategic planning, public policy and sustainability," shared Bill Cobb, chairman of the board of directors for Frontdoor.

Rex Tibbens, chief executive officer of Frontdoor added, "We are excited to welcome Steve to Frontdoor at such a pivotal point in our journey. His innovative mindset, extensive knowledge of serving a nationwide customer-base at a local level, and deep expertise driving business growth will be invaluable as we continue creating next-generation solutions for home repair and maintenance."

Prior to his current role at Bank of America, Boland served as president of Retail Banking, responsible for the growth of the business serving 33 million U.S. mass market consumers. He initially joined Bank of America in 1990 with legacy firm NCNB, and previously oversaw Bank of America's Community Bank and Consumer Lending. In the course of his career, Boland has been recognized with several prestigious professional honors. These include being named to Black Enterprise Magazine's list of the Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America, 75 Most Powerful Blacks on Wall Street, and 75 Most Powerful African-Americans in Corporate America.