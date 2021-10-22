Frontdoor : names finance executive Christopher Clipper to board of directors Clipper brings extensive expertise in finance and consumer-focused businesses to home services company - Form 8-K

Frontdoor names finance executive Christopher Clipper to board of directors

Clipper brings extensive expertise in finance and consumer-focused businesses to home services company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - October 22, 2021- Frontdoor, Inc . (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation's leading provider of home service plans, announced today that it has expanded its board of directors to nine on October 21, 2021 and named Christopher Clipper to its board of directors effective immediately. Clipper will also serve on the audit committee.

Clipper currently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer, innovation and go-to-market strategies, of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL), a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality.

"Chris brings rich experience, insights and great financial depth to the Frontdoor board. His extensive experience in accounting, financial management and leadership experience as well as his deep understanding of consumer-focused businesses, operations, strategy, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions will be an asset to Frontdoor. We are excited to welcome him," shared Bill Cobb, chairman of the board of directors for Frontdoor.

Rex Tibbens, chief executive officer of Frontdoor added, "We look forward to working with Chris as we continue our mission to take the hassle out of owning a home for homeowners across the nation. He brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience that will be vital to the future growth and evolution of Frontdoor."

Prior to his current role, Clipper served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer, North America and Club Monaco, of Ralph Lauren Corporation. Previous to Ralph Lauren, Clipper held various leadership roles at Nike, Inc., a global retailer of athletic footwear and apparel, including as vice president and chief financial officer of global operations, North America, as well as vice president and group head of global strategy and corporate development.

Earlier in his career, Clipper held various leadership positions at Time Warner, Inc., a leader in media and entertainment that operates the Turner, Home Box Office (HBO) and Warner Bros. business units, that was acquired by AT&T in June 2018. These positions included group vice president of financial planning and analysis, vice president of investor relations, and executive director of mergers and acquisitions.