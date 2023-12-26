Official FRONTDOOR, INC. press release

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home warranty plans, is offering 30% off annual home warranty plans for new members from Dec. 27, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024.

“With the new year comes a fresh look at many aspects of our lives and budgets, and how best to protect and enhance what is most important to us,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor chief brand officer. “We know your home is your safe haven, where you create memories and embark on the greatest life journeys. Protecting that is important.”

A home warranty plan is a one-year service contract designed to help cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear.

“Owning a home comes with stressors, and not ifs but when will things break down. That’s why a home warranty is essential to keeping your home running smoothly, as well as providing budget protection,” Collins added.

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limits, and limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com/contracts.

New Jersey Residents: The product being offered is a service contract and is separate and distinct from any product or service warranty which may be provided by the home builder or manufacturer.

