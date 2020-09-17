frontdoor : Leake to Lead Diversity Strategy at Frontdoor

Log in
09/17/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Diverse, inclusive culture essential to innovation, says CEO of home services company

Frontdoor, Inc. President and CEO Rex Tibbens today announced that Dana Leake has been named senior director of diversity and inclusion for the company, which provides home service plans and on-demand repair services to 2.2 million customers across the nation. He said the role reflects the company’s commitment to building an inclusive environment that fosters innovation and transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005993/en/

Dana Leake, senior director of diversity and inclusion for Frontdoor (Photo: Frontdoor)

Dana Leake, senior director of diversity and inclusion for Frontdoor (Photo: Frontdoor)

“Inclusion empowers us to achieve more together than we could individually, and I’m excited to continue our journey with Dana taking on this important role in the life of our company, our associates and those we serve,” said Tibbens. “He has a deep understanding of our business, is a proven leader and has a passion for helping others grow and develop.”

Leake joined American Home Shield, one of four home service plan brands in the Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) portfolio, in 2013 and most recently held day-to-day domestic and global responsibilities for the company’s service operations function. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and MBA from University of Phoenix, a master’s from Liberty University and will graduate from California Southern University with an MBA next month. Leake earned his Six Sigma Green Belt certification from Villanova University.

In June, Frontdoor’s executive leadership team shared an open letter outlining the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as strategic priorities for 2020 which include listening, learning, empowering associates and expanding the company’s talent pool.

“We see ourselves as difference-makers at Frontdoor, not just in what we do but also how we do it,” said Tibbens. “We’re committed to creating a culture where we embrace our differences, seen and unseen, engaging with others in a way that builds trust and drives innovation, and empowering our team to do great things every day.”

About Frontdoor
Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s flexible home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit http://www.frontdoorhome.com.

FTDR-Company


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
