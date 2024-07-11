Delayed
FRONTEO : About ESG Report 2024
July 10, 2024 at 08:59 pm EDT
2024.07.11 News
- -
About ESG Report 2024
FRONTEO, Inc.
Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO
2-12-23 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
(Code number: 2158 TSE Growth)
当社事業活動とESGへの取り組みに関してご理解いただくため、「ESG Report 2024～Bright Valueでサステナブルな社会の実現を～」を作成いたしましたのでお知らせいたします。
＞詳しくは
Click here for the guidelines. Disclaimer FRONTEO Inc. published this content on
11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 July 2024 00:58:05 UTC.
FRONTEO, Inc. is principally engaged in the legaltech business and the artificial intelligence (AI) solution business. The Company operates its business through two business segments. The Legaltech business is involved in the provision of e-discovery and forensic services. The AI Solution business is involved in business intelligence, digital communication and healthcare business.
