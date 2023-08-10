2023.08.10Media information

August 8 Nihon Keizai Shimbun published the results of supply chain and shareholder control network analysis

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (issued on August 2023, 8) published the results of supply chain analysis and shareholder control network analysis using the economic security measures AI solution "KIBIT Seizu Analysis".

Tesla's EV battery, 4% dependent on China Concerns about supply disruption Analysis of estimated 1 companies Hurry to secure alternative suppliers

