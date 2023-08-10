Delayed Japan Exchange -
FRONTEO : August 8 Nihon Keizai Shimbun published the results of supply chain and shareholder control network analysis
2023.08.10 Media information
- -
August 8 Nihon Keizai Shimbun published the results of supply chain and shareholder control network analysis
The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (issued on August 2023, 8) published the results of supply chain analysis and shareholder control network analysis using the economic security measures AI solution "KIBIT Seizu Analysis".
Tesla's EV battery, 4% dependent on China Concerns about supply disruption Analysis of estimated 1 companies Hurry to secure alternative suppliers
(* Paid members only article)
About FRONTEO's economic security business
Click here for more information..
FRONTEO, Inc. is principally engaged in the legaltech business and the artificial intelligence (AI) solution business. The Company operates its business through two business segments. The Legaltech business is involved in the provision of e-discovery and forensic services. The AI Solution business is involved in business intelligence, digital communication and healthcare business.
More about the company
