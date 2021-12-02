FRONTEO : Axcelead, FRONTEO, and AI joint project to evaluate drug discovery targets "Druggable Targe ...

--To the press -

FRONTEO Inc.

Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO

東京 都 港区 港 南 2-12-23

(Code number: 2158 TSE Mothers)

Axcelead Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Tomoyuki Fujisawa, hereafter Axcelead) and FRONTEO Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Masahiro Morimoto, hereafter FRONTEO) We are pleased to announce that we have signed a contract for the joint project "Druggable Target 1000" to analyze the potential of target molecules in drug development.

The development of new drugs can be broadly divided into three processes: searching for target molecules that are candidates for drug discovery, non-clinical studies using animals, and clinical trials that actually administer to humans to verify their effects and effects.Of the candidate compounds that were seen as promising in the early stages of development, only 3 / 2 to 3 / 1 can actually be commercialized as a pharmaceutical product, requiring a development period of 10 to 15 years.Since it costs more than 1,500 billion yen on average to develop one new drug, improving the efficiency of drug development is the biggest issue in the drug industry.Furthermore, in recent years, the number of target papers in medical paper analysis, which is indispensable for selecting new drug candidates, has increased rapidly to over 2,000 million reports, and the amount of information that cannot be read by human power alone has become comprehensive. The difficulty of conducting targeted and non-biased verification is also a major problem in improving the efficiency of drug development.

In this joint project, information on promising target molecules possessed by Axcelead will be analyzed using FRONTEO's proprietary AI "Concept Encoder", and comprehensive and objective evaluation will be performed from a huge amount of medical paper information. increase.This makes it possible to re-evaluate not only new target molecules but also target molecules that have been given up as pharmaceuticals.In addition, this joint project is also expected to realize "industrialization of drug discovery" by fusing with the new drug discovery platform business "A-Digital" that is being promoted based on Axcelead's world-class R & D capability. I put it in.As the drug discovery industry progresses, it is expected that it will be possible to improve the efficiency of drug development by more than 100 times compared to conventional drug discovery methods.

In this way, FRONTEO and Axcelead will contribute to people's health by combining the strengths of both companies in the drug discovery business and building an epoch-making drug discovery development platform.

The impact of this matter alone on FRONTEO's business results for the current fiscal year is minor, but we will promptly notify you if there are any matters to be disclosed.

Public Relations Officer, FRONTEO Inc. E-mail: pr_contact@fronteo.com FRONTEO Inc. Life Science AI Business Headquarters https://lifescience.fronteo.com/contact