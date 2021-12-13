FRONTEO : In the November 2021, 11 issue of Nikkei Business, the fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced.

- -

FRONTEO's fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced in the "Tech Trend" serialized in the November 2021, 11 issue of Nikkei Business and the electronic version of the Nihon Keizai Shimbun (November 22, 2021).

"Data saves elderly people's accidents, AI looks ahead to risks"

https://business.nikkei.com/atcl/NBD/19/00109/00146/

https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUC254BX0V21C21A1000000/



About CorobanClick here to register:for more information.