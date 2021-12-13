Log in
    2158   JP3944630007

FRONTEO, INC.

(2158)
  Report
FRONTEO : In the November 2021, 11 issue of Nikkei Business, the fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced.

12/13/2021 | 11:28pm EST
2021.11.29Media information

- -

The fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced in the electronic version of Nikkei Business Nikkei Newspaper.

FRONTEO's fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced in the "Tech Trend" serialized in the November 2021, 11 issue of Nikkei Business and the electronic version of the Nihon Keizai Shimbun (November 22, 2021).

"Data saves elderly people's accidents, AI looks ahead to risks"
https://business.nikkei.com/atcl/NBD/19/00109/00146/
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUC254BX0V21C21A1000000/

About CorobanClick here to register:for more information.

Disclaimer

FRONTEO Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 10 500 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net income 2022 350 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 255x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 89 071 M 785 M 784 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,48x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 64,7%
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Morimoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomohiro Uesugi CFO, Director & General Manager-Administration
Shusaku Nozaki Chief Engineer & Executive Officer
Hideki Takeda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yoshikatsu Shirai Chief Client Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRONTEO, INC.267.91%823
ACCENTURE PLC45.26%239 902
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.04%177 655
SNOWFLAKE INC.31.93%113 711
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.42%111 284
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.34.35%99 754