FRONTEO : In the November 2021, 11 issue of Nikkei Business, the fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced.
12/13/2021 | 11:28pm EST
2021.11.29Media information
- -
The fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced in the electronic version of Nikkei Business Nikkei Newspaper.
FRONTEO's fall prediction AI system "Coroban" was introduced in the "Tech Trend" serialized in the November 2021, 11 issue of Nikkei Business and the electronic version of the Nihon Keizai Shimbun (November 22, 2021).
FRONTEO Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:27:05 UTC.