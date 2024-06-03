--To the press -

FRONTEO, Inc.

Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO

2-12-23 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 2158 TSE Growth)

FRONTEO Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Masahiro Morimoto, hereinafter referred to as FRONTEO) has announced that Asuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: We would like to inform you that Sodai Yamaguchi (hereinafter referred to as Asuka Pharmaceutical) has introduced this technology.

Asuka Pharmaceutical's medium-term management plan 2025 aims to be a ``total healthcare company based on specialty pharma'', and as a leading company in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, we will conduct business activities to contribute to solving women's health issues. I am. In order to continuously create high-value new drugs that address unmet medical needs*¹, we are working to strengthen our research and development capabilities, and this time, we hope to improve the efficiency and precision of drug discovery target searches. We have decided to introduce KIBIT Amanogawa.

KIBIT Amanogawa is a medical paper search AI system equipped with our proprietary algorithm that solves one of the challenges in pharmaceutical research and development: "improving the efficiency and precision of paper search and hypothesis generation." When you input words, sentences, or hypotheses related to disease names or compounds, the natural language processing AI "KIBIT" searches for information similar to the information the researcher is looking for from among the more than 3000 million article data published in PubMed＊². It instantly detects papers with high relevance and relevance, and promptly analyzes and presents them. In addition to greatly streamlining these tasks, which previously required huge amounts of research resources, searcher bias is eliminated by virtual calculations of concepts that vectorize (digitize) words and sentences. This makes it possible to generate new ideas based on information that could not be detected using conventional keyword searches.

KIBIT Amanogawa screen example. Individual points on the Space Map indicate papers

Through the development and provision of innovative AI systems using our unique natural language processing technology, FRONTEO aims to improve the progress of medical, medical, and pharmaceutical research, including the research and development of new drugs to address unmet medical needs, as well as the introduction of companies and companies. We will strive to contribute to the institution's research and business development.

*1 Medical needs for diseases for which no effective treatment has yet been found

*2 A database of articles in the biomedical field operated by the National Center for Biological Sciences Information of the U.S. National Library of Medicine (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/）



■About Asuka Pharmaceutical URL: http://www.aska-pharma.co.jp/

Since our founding in 1920, we have specialized in three key areas: internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and urology, based on our management philosophy of "contributing to people's health and tomorrow's medical care through cutting-edge drug discovery." We are engaged in business centered on.

■ About FRONTEO URL: https://www.fronteo.com/

FRONTEO is a data analysis company that provides various AI solutions and services using the in-house developed AI engine "KIBIT". Based on the philosophy of "realizing fairness in the information society by providing solutions that do not overlook risks and opportunities buried in records", FRONTEO's strengths lie in natural language processing and network analysis technologies that extract meaningful and important information from vast amounts of text data and complex networks to support advanced decision-making by experts. FRONTEO provides services in LegalTech AI, Business Intelligence, Life Science AI, and Economic Security and contributes to solving various corporate and social issues. Established in August 2003, listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers (currently TSE Growth) on June 8, 2007. Offices are located in Japan, USA, South Korea and Taiwan. Obtained a first-class medical device manufacturing and sales business license, registered controlled medical device sales business. The capital is ３,０４２,３１７ thousand yen (as of March ３１, ２０２３)



*FRONTEO, KIBIT, and Amanogawa are registered trademarks of FRONTEO in Japan.