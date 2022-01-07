FRONTEO : Nishimura & Asahi Law Office and FRONTEO Hold "Economic Security Initiative"

FRONTEO Inc.
Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO
東京 都 港区 港 南 2-12-23
(Code number: 2158 TSE Mothers)
Nishimura & Asahi Law Office (Location: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) and FRONTEO Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Masahiro Morimoto, hereinafter FRONTEO) will be on January 1st (Monday), Nishimura & Asahi Law Office. "Economic Security Initiative" will be held at.
At this event, a lecturer with a deep knowledge of economic security will give a lecture on the outline of legal system, due diligence, and economic security solutions using AI, led by a keynote speech by Akira Amari, a member of the House of Representatives (Liberal Democratic Party). increase.Under the laws and regulations of the United States and China, Japanese companies present risk measures that should be grasped regarding economic security, position corporate economic security measures as a growth strategy in new capitalism, and explain and propose strategic efforts. To do.
[Event summary]
Sponsorship Nishimura & Asahi Law Office, FRONTEO Inc.
Date and Time January 2022, 1 (Monday) 31: 13-00: 15
形式 Hybrid format of online distribution viewing / participation
Venue Nishimura & Asahi Law Office Meeting Room (Otemon Tower, 1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)
Target Director / Executive Officer, General Manager of Economic Security Office, Japanese company with global business
General Manager of Legal / Compliance Department / Corporate Planning Department / Procurement Department / Materials Department / Purchasing Department
Entry fee Free
More Free entry and exit * Please refrain from leaving the room during the session
Reserve a seatThis event websitePlease apply more
【program】
13: 00-13: 05 (5 minutes)
Opening speech
Nishimura & Asahi Law Office of Counsel / Lawyer Masaru Ono
13: 05-13: 25 (20 minutes)
Keynote: Economic Security as a National Strategy
Akira Amari, member of the House of Representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party
13: 25-14: 05 (40 minutes)
Session 1: Overview of Economic Security Legislation (Japanese Companies' Response to US-China Regulations)
Nishimura & Asahi Law Office Partner / Lawyer Kazuho Nakajima
14: 05-14: 25 (20 minutes)
Session 2: Due diligence on economic security legislation
Nishimura & Asahi Law Office Partner / Lawyer Masahiro Heike
14: 25-14: 45 (20 minutes)
Session 3: AI-based economic security measures solution
Mari Yamamoto, Director, FRONTEO Inc.
14: 45-14: 55 (10 minutes)
Closing speech
Masahiro Morimoto, President / Chief Executive Officer of FRONTEO Inc.
■ About Nishimura & Asahi Law Office
URL:https://www.nishimura.com
Nishimura & Asahi is Japan's largest international law firm that provides one-stop services of the highest level of legal services in close cooperation with more than 18 domestic and foreign lawyers at 700 bases around the world.
Nishimura & Asahi has a basic mission of realizing a prosperous and just society based on the rule of law, and promises "Leading You Forward" to all concerned parties, and develops clients and society. Will contribute to.
■ About FRONTEO
URL:https://www.fronteo.com/
FRONTEO uses the in-house developed AI engines "KIBIT", "Concept Encoder", and "Looca Cross" that specialize in natural language processing to extract meaningful and important information from a huge amount of text data, and is a company. It is a data analysis company that supports the business of. Since its establishment in August 2003, it has been expanding globally to Japan, the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan, focusing on legal tech businesses such as "e-discovery (electronic discovery)" and "digital forensic investigation" that support corporate international litigation. Has been deployed.Based on the AI technology cultivated in this business, we will expand the business field to the life science field, business intelligence field, and economic security from 8, and by using AI to "turn text data into knowledge", We contribute to solving various corporate issues such as drug discovery support, dementia diagnosis support, financial, personnel, and sales support. Listed on TSE Mothers on June 2014, 2007. Obtained a first-class medical device manufacturing and sales business license in January 6 (permit number: 26B2021X1), and notified the managed medical device sales business in September of the same year (notification number: 13 Minato Misei Equipment No. 1).The capital is 10350 thousand yen (as of March 9, 3).
