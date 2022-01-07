FRONTEO : Nishimura & Asahi Law Office and FRONTEO Hold "Economic Security Initiative"

--To the press -

Nishimura & Asahi Law Office (Location: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) and FRONTEO Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Masahiro Morimoto, hereinafter FRONTEO) will be on January 1st (Monday), Nishimura & Asahi Law Office. "Economic Security Initiative" will be held at.

At this event, a lecturer with a deep knowledge of economic security will give a lecture on the outline of legal system, due diligence, and economic security solutions using AI, led by a keynote speech by Akira Amari, a member of the House of Representatives (Liberal Democratic Party). increase.Under the laws and regulations of the United States and China, Japanese companies present risk measures that should be grasped regarding economic security, position corporate economic security measures as a growth strategy in new capitalism, and explain and propose strategic efforts. To do.

[Event summary]

Sponsorship Nishimura & Asahi Law Office, FRONTEO Inc.

Date and Time January 2022, 1 (Monday) 31: 13-00: 15

形式 Hybrid format of online distribution viewing / participation

Venue Nishimura & Asahi Law Office Meeting Room (Otemon Tower, 1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Target Director / Executive Officer, General Manager of Economic Security Office, Japanese company with global business

General Manager of Legal / Compliance Department / Corporate Planning Department / Procurement Department / Materials Department / Purchasing Department

Entry fee Free

More Free entry and exit * Please refrain from leaving the room during the session

Reserve a seatThis event websitePlease apply more



【program】

13: 00-13: 05 (5 minutes)

Opening speech

Nishimura & Asahi Law Office of Counsel / Lawyer Masaru Ono



13: 05-13: 25 (20 minutes)

Keynote: Economic Security as a National Strategy

Akira Amari, member of the House of Representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party



13: 25-14: 05 (40 minutes)

Session 1: Overview of Economic Security Legislation (Japanese Companies' Response to US-China Regulations)

Nishimura & Asahi Law Office Partner / Lawyer Kazuho Nakajima



14: 05-14: 25 (20 minutes)

Session 2: Due diligence on economic security legislation

Nishimura & Asahi Law Office Partner / Lawyer Masahiro Heike



14: 25-14: 45 (20 minutes)

Session 3: AI-based economic security measures solution

Mari Yamamoto, Director, FRONTEO Inc.



14: 45-14: 55 (10 minutes)

Closing speech

Masahiro Morimoto, President / Chief Executive Officer of FRONTEO Inc.

