--To the press -

FRONTEO, Inc.

Masahiro Morimoto, President and CEO

2-12-23 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Code number: 2158 TSE Growth)

FRONTEO Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Masahiro Morimoto, hereinafter referred to as FRONTEO) uses the in-house developed AI engine "KIBIT" to perform natural language processing based on the characteristics of a specific corpus*² in a distributed representation*¹. We would like to inform you that we have received a notice of grant of patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a technology that fuses multiple corpora while maintaining their structure. This is the second country in which patentability of this technology has been recognized, following Japan (patent registered on November 2023, 11, Patent No. 16).

Name: DATA ANALYSIS APPARATUS AND DATA ANALYSIS PROGRAM

Application number: 18/554,324 *Registration number not assigned

Filing date: January 2023, 10

In general natural language processing, a common issue has been that when corpora from multiple fields are integrated, the data becomes unified and the unique characteristics and structures of each are lost. We believe that by solving this common problem with FRONTEO's unique technology, we will be able to expand into a wide range of businesses and solutions through the development and utilization of specialized natural language processing AI in each field.

Hiroyoshi Toyoshiba, executive officer/CTO and developer of this technology, commented as follows.

"We are pleased that the novelty and inventiveness of this technology has been recognized in the United States, the home of AI.

Conventionally, in natural language analysis, when dealing with texts with highly specialized content, creating a corpus or features from limited data specialized in a specialized field results in a low language coverage rate. Creating corpora and features from a wide range of data, such as with LLM (Large-Scale Language Model), made it difficult to specialize in specialized fields. This technology solves this problem.

We believe that this technology can be used in a variety of ways, including our goal of contributing to solving social issues by supporting expert judgment. A specific example is a new AI drug discovery support service that combines and analyzes PubMed article data with Springer Nature's numerous journal data. This new service was also made possible because Springer Nature recognized our technological capabilities and selected us as a partner. FRONTEO will continue to develop its own AI technology and implement it in society, striving to become a leading company that creates new innovations."

*1 A method of expressing the meaning of words and sentences by converting them into vectors with a low number of dimensions.

*2 A large-scale database that collects and structures sentences and usage for natural language research and analysis.

■ About FRONTEO URL: https://www.fronteo.com/

FRONTEO is a data analysis company that provides a variety of AI solutions and services using the in-house developed AI engine "KIBIT". Our philosophy is to "realize fairness in the information society by providing solutions that do not overlook risks and opportunities hidden in records," and extract meaningful and important information from vast amounts of text data and complex networks. Our strengths are natural language processing and network analysis technologies that support advanced judgment by experts. We are developing businesses in the areas of legal tech AI, business intelligence, life science AI, and economic security, and contributing to solving various corporate and social issues. Founded in August 2003, listed on TSE Mothers (currently TSE Growth) on June 8, 2007. The company operates in Japan, the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan. Obtained a first-class medical device manufacturing and sales business license and registered a controlled medical device sales business. Capital: 6 yen (as of March 26, 3,048,772).

* FRONTEO and KIBIT are registered trademarks of FRONTEO in Japan.