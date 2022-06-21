FRONTEO : Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and work to create a test plan for research and development of AI programs related to schizophrenia ...

--To the press -

FRONTEO Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Masahiro Morimoto, hereafter FRONTEO) is artificial with Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, President: Hiroshi Nomura, hereafter Sumitomo Pharma). Concluded a contract to create a test plan for research and development of an AI program for schizophrenia using the intelligence "Concept Encoder (trademark: conceptencoder, reading: concept encoder, hereinafter the same artificial intelligence)". ..

It is estimated that about 80 patients with schizophrenia in Japan and about 100 in 1 people worldwide will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime.1)..As the condition progresses, it often becomes difficult to continue social life, and early diagnosis / treatment and continuous treatment are important.

FRONTEO completed the case registration of clinical trials for the "conversational dementia diagnosis support AI program" using the artificial intelligence in December 2021, and is currently in the process of regulatory approval. We are also working on the development of a diagnostic support AI program for neuropsychiatric disorders. FRONTEO will continue to strive to help improve the quality of medical care and the QOL of patients through research and development of AI-based diagnostic and medical care support AI programs.

The impact of this matter alone on the business results for the current fiscal year is minor, but we will promptly notify you if there are any matters to be disclosed.

1) Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare: Schizophrenia, Let's start by knowing everyone's mental health comprehensive site, https://www.mhlw.go.jp/kokoro/know/disease_into.html[Confirm 2022.6.21]



■ About Sumitomo Pharma

URL:https://www.sumitomo-pharma.co.jp

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's corporate philosophy is to "contribute widely to society by creating new value based on research and development for the health and well-being of people."We are making every effort to research and develop new drugs in order to realize this philosophy and to deliver innovative and useful drugs to people in Japan and around the world.Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceuticals by focusing on the fields of neuropsychiatry, oncology, and regenerative medicine / cell medicine, which have high unmet medical needs.Promote research and development and commercialization of new healthcare solutions as a "frontier business" that transcends the boundaries of existing pharmaceutical companies with the aim of contributing to the realization of "diversified health" in areas other than pharmaceuticals. doing.





■ About Concept Encoder

URL:https://lifescience.fronteo.com/technology/conceptencoder/

Coroban is a fall prediction system using the artificial intelligence Concept Encoder developed by FRONTEO in collaboration with Eisai Inc. The Concept Encoder reads the electronic medical record and evaluates the risk of falls from the patient's condition and nursing records.It is possible to make predictions with the same accuracy as the conventional fall risk assessment sheet without increasing the burden on medical staff.Patent registration number: Patent No. 6652986

* This system is not a medical device.This system predicts the risk of falls and is not intended for the judgment of doctors and nurses.



■ About FRONTEO URL:https://www.fronteo.com/

FRONTEO means from a huge amount of text data using the in-house developed AI engine "KIBIT" specializing in natural language processing, "Concept Encoder (trademark: conceptencoder, reading: concept encoder)", and "Looca Cross". It is a data analysis company that extracts important information and supports the business of the company. Since its establishment in August 2003, it has been expanding globally to Japan, the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan, focusing on legal tech businesses such as "e-discovery (electronic discovery)" and "digital forensic investigation" that support corporate international litigation. Has been deployed.Based on the AI ​​technology cultivated in this business, we will expand the business field to the life science field, business intelligence field, and economic security from 8, and by using AI to "turn text data into knowledge", We contribute to solving various corporate issues such as drug discovery support, dementia diagnosis support, finance, personnel, and sales support. Listed on TSE Mothers (currently TSE Growth) on June 2014, 2007. Obtained a first-class medical device manufacturing and sales business license in January 6 (permit number: 26B2021X1), and notified the managed medical device sales business in September of the same year (notification number: 13 Minato Misei Equipment No. 1).The capital is 10350 thousand yen (as of March 9, 3).



* FRONTEO, KIBIT, conceptencoder, and Looca Cross are registered trademarks of FRONTEO in Japan.

